MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Vehicle fire shuts down multiple streets in Issaquah

Feb 1, 2025, 2:37 PM

A photo of smoke coming from a vehicle in Issaquah, and fire crews working to put out the fire. (Photo: MyNorthwest staff)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Multiple roadways in Issaquah had to be blocked off after a vehicle caught on fire.

Highlands Drive NE and NE High Street Roadway were both shut down to traffic as police and fire crews work to get the fire out and clear the truck.

More local news: Police searching for suspect in Renton car prowl and deadly shooting

MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio are waiting to confirm what type of vehicle caught on fire after receiving initial reports that is was an automobile transport truck.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Vehicle fire shuts down multiple streets in Issaquah