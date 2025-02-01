Vehicle fire shuts down multiple streets in Issaquah

Multiple roadways in Issaquah had to be blocked off after a vehicle caught on fire.

Highlands Drive NE and NE High Street Roadway were both shut down to traffic as police and fire crews work to get the fire out and clear the truck.

Police and Fire crews are on scene at Highlands Dr NE and NE High St. Roadway is shutdown until fire is out and the truck cleared pic.twitter.com/sQBOK6i8iZ — IssaquahPolice (@IssaquahPolice) February 1, 2025

MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio are waiting to confirm what type of vehicle caught on fire after receiving initial reports that is was an automobile transport truck.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

