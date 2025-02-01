Police searching for suspect in Renton car prowl and deadly shooting

Renton police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that started out as a car prowl and car theft.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the owner of a vehicle caught a man inside his SUV on South 27th Place near Oaksdale Avenue.

The suspect tried to drive off.

As he tried to get away, the 35-year-old owner grabbed the driver’s side window.

Police say the suspect dragged him alongside the SUV, then shot him as he was speeding around a corner.

It’s unclear whether the victim was still clinging onto the SUV, or had fallen onto the ground, when he was shot.

Police say he was shot at least once, in the neck or head area.

The man’s wife helped get him back to their driveway, but he died a short time later.

“Obviously, she’s extremely distraught,” said Renton Police Public Information Officer Meghan Black. “It’s a horrible situation and our hearts go out to her and the entire neighborhood, who are suffering from this.”

Investigators say at least five other vehicles were broken into in that same neighborhood Friday night or Saturday morning.

They are also looking for a second suspect.

Someone who was driving a dark-colored sedan was also involved in the car prowls in that neighborhood.

Police say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives issued an alert for people to be on the lookout for that stolen vehicle.

A little more than seven hours after the deadly shooting, at around 11:00 a.m., police reported the KIA Sorento had been recovered, along with a dark sedan believed to have been driven by the second suspect.

The vehicles were transported to Renton Police headquarters, where they are being processed for evidence.

Police urge anyone who witnesses a crime in progress to remember to remain safe by not confronting suspects.

“This is, without a doubt, an absolutely horrific situation,” said Black. “It is everyone’s first instinct, whenever they see someone violating their property, to try and stop it. But we urge the public, if you see a crime in action, please do not approach a suspect.”

The deadly shooting comes just one week after Renton police reported at least 60 other car prowl crimes.

Last weekend, officers were called out to eight different locations where vehicles were broken into and items stolen, from the evening of Friday, January 24th to Saturday, January 25th.

The thieves got away with a lot of personal property, including four firearms found inside vehicles.

Black says the stolen guns taken from vehicles are especially concerning.

“If you were to leave a weapon in any vehicle and it is broken into and stolen, it is one more lethal weapon on the street in the hands of someone who is not allowed to have it by law,” she said.

She added there is no indication in Saturday morning’s deadly shooting, that a firearm had been left in the stolen KIA Sorento.

According to police, there have been 51 guns stolen from cars in Renton since the start of last year.