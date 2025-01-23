Comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla believes those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires may vote differently next time.

He joined “The John Curley Show” on KIRO Newsradio Wednesday to give his view on rebuilding after the catastrophic event.

John Curley host of “John Curley,” started off the conversation by playing a previous clip of Adam speaking on a separate podcast.

“You all voted for Gavin Newsom and now you get what you get,” Adam said. “All these people are now going to have to pull a permit to rebuild, and they’re going to get the 28-year-old from the coastal commission telling them to go f*** off, and then they’re going to vote for Trump, or whoever’s Trumpian next. You see they’re going to get turned between the part where they go in initially and try to pull a permit, to the time the first load of 2x4s is dropped off, or their house formally stood, it’s going to be three years.”

More on MyNW: Over 50,000 under evacuation orders or warnings as wildfire imperils homes north of Los Angeles

John asked if Adam still stood by all of that.

“Yeah, I do,” Adam replied. “Because I’ve been trying to build in Los Angeles my whole adult life. I mean, I used to work as a contractor, so I was sort of on to the city and the regulations and the permits and that process for a long time and I’ve always talked about it and no one cared. And now, in the last 10 minutes, other people seem to talk about it, and people seem to care.”

John questioned what would happen next.

“Do you think when these guys try to pull this permit, do you think they’ll slowly begin to realize these are the people that we supported?” he asked. “These are the rules and regulations. These are the permits in order to save the environment, everything else. And then they’ll go, well, we don’t like it. Will they start to actually move towards the right or the center, or will they just simply make a few phone calls because they know enough rich people to be able to circumvent those rules and regulations that are put in place for all the rest of the common people?”

‘I’m more humble now’: Joe Zlab shares his Jan. 6 experience after Trump pardon

Adam believes once people start the permit process, their views will start to shift.

“They’ll basically start down the road that Bill Maher started down a few years ago,” he said. “He was always very left and progressive, and then he had to go pull some permits for his solar, at his house, and once he started to try to pull permits for the solar, that’s when he started to sound a little more like me, but it was really the process of having to build something and seeing just how big and intrusive the city and the state is.”

To listen to the full conversation between John and Adam, click the player below, or visit this link.

Listen to John Curley on “The John Curley Show” weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.