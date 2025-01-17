A long holiday weekend is upon us. Will you be attending an event of some kind? There are a lot to choose from.

At the Wing Luke Museum Saturday, revelers can celebrate the Lunar New Year with the 2025 Lunar New Year Fair. It’s the Year of the Snake and the celebrations include an outdoor lion dance, indoor craft fair, calligraphy lessons and a new Kidsplace exhibit. There’s a mix of free and ticketed events so get details and make your RSVPs at wingluke.org.

For more Lunar New Year celebrations, there is also a Tết Market at Little Saigon Creative Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be a lion dance, a paper flower workshop and plenty of local businesses to check out and support. There are more events going on over the weekend. Head to flsseattle.org to get more information.

More from Paul Holden: Seattle’s Tomb Raider Experience reinvents the puzzle room

The Rabbit Box Theater in Seattle is putting on a benefit concert for those impacted by the wildfires in Southern California Sunday. Some acts include Shaina Shepherd, Smokey Brights and plenty more. They are asking for a $15 donation to act as a ticket and doors will open at 6 p.m. Check out some great tunes while supporting those dealing with and recovering from the wildfires.

In Tacoma, pull out a favorite onesie for the official Onesie Bar Crawl. This is a ticketed event, but a ticket will include a couple of drinks, no cover at the participating bars, drink and food specials and lots more. What better reason to dress up as a unicorn than this? It’s called Tacoma’s coziest night of the year and tickets are available by visiting Eventbrite for The Official Onesie Bar Crawl — Tacoma Details are also on Facebook.

SUNDAY, SUNDAY, SUNDAY (plus Friday and Saturday) Monster Jam heads to the Tacoma Dome. See the high-flying big wheels and cheer along with fellow motorheads throughout the weekend, a perfect afternoon for those folks who have kids who love cars. Get tickets and more details at monsterjam.com.

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and there are lots of ways to give back to the community through a service day. United Way of King County has multiple projects to help out with, you can see a huge list and sign up to help at uwkc.org.

In Tacoma, the Tacoma Parks Service is cleaning up three parks: Titlow, Point Defiance and Swan Creek Park. For those who are interested in helping there, visit parkstacoma.gov to sign up. There are also MLK celebrations and presentations at Garfield High School and at the Northwest African American Museum. State and national parks will also be waiving entrance fees in celebration of the holiday.

Are you cooking up something cool for this weekend or sometime in 2025? Let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio and a weekly story for MyNorthwest. He also appears regularly on KIRO Newsradio’s “Seattle’s Morning News.” If you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let him know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.