Washington Democrats are pursuing a cow flatulence tax with a preposterous bill that would hurt local farmers. They say it’s to help address climate change concerns. But these are deeply unserious people who do more to push people away from environmentalism than they do to entice people to embrace them.

House Bill 1630 mandates dairy farms and feedlots to report their annual methane emissions. The bill, sponsored by Representative Lisa Parshley, D-Olympia, asserts that methane from cattle significantly contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and that there’s a “notable gap” in the state’s understanding of these emissions. To bridge this so-called gap, the bill mandates that, starting January 1, dairy and feedlot operators must annually report the total metric tons of methane their operations emit.

This proposal is not only absurd but also sets a dangerous precedent that will lead to taxing cow flatulence, reminiscent of the burdensome Climate Commitment Act’s impact on gasoline prices.

Are Democrats serious about taxing and regulating gas flatulence?

We could dismiss a cow flatulence tax as comical — if it weren’t so serious.

The idea that farmers, already burdened with the complexities of their labor, should now become environmental scientists calculating methane emissions is preposterous. What average farmer has the resources and expertise to measure methane emissions accurately?

This isn’t a simple task; it requires sophisticated equipment and scientific knowledge. A University of Wisconsin-Madison paper detailed ways to accurately measure cow methane emissions. They include placing cows in a sealed respiration chamber, collecting and analyzing gas samples as cows exhale, or remotely using laser methane detectors near a cow’s mouth and nostrils.

Even the most advanced methods, like respiration chambers or laser sensors, are impractical for widespread farm use.

This is about taxes and regulations

It’s not hard to see the endgame with this legislation. These reporting requirements will pave the way for taxing methane emissions from livestock — a cow flatulence tax.

Such a tax would be devastating to farmers, increasing operational costs and potentially driving small farms out of business. This mirrors the impact of the Climate Commitment Act, which has already led to increased gasoline prices, burdening consumers and businesses alike. And, depending on the amount of methane, farms could be subject to regulation and taxes under the Climate Commitment Act.

Moreover, this bill is decidedly anti-scientific.

Accurately measuring methane emissions on a farm is complex. Expecting farmers to provide precise data without the necessary tools or training is unrealistic and sets them up for failure. Are Washington Democrats under the assumption that local farmers can easily afford to purchase the necessary equipment? It’s a classic case of legislators imposing mandates without understanding the practical implications or simply not caring about them.

There is a pattern

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen such overreach in the name of combating climate change.

Democrats are considering a bill banning or restricting medical anesthetic gases due to their environmental impact. The American Society of Anesthesiologists noted that anesthetic gases contribute between 0.01% and 0.1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet lawmakers deemed it necessary to target them.

Similarly, Washington Democrats are coming for your fireplaces, with an eye towards restrictions because of their emissions. The legislation updates definitions for what constitutes a fireplace or wood-burning device and ties their use to strict new emission standards. The end goal? An ultimate ban on certain fireplaces.

Leave the farmers, and their flatulent cows, alone

The pattern is clear: in their zeal to address climate change, Democrats are proposing measures that are impractical, burdensome, and anti-scientific. House Bill 1630 is just the latest example.

Instead of supporting our farmers, who work tirelessly to provide for our communities, lawmakers are piling on unnecessary regulations that could cripple the agricultural industry. And they’re pushing it without meaningful conversations with the very people who are being directly impacted: farmers.

Are Washington Democrats incapable of pursuing environmental stewardship without resorting to absurd mandates that do more harm than good? It sure seems like it. House Bill 1630 should be laughed out of the legislature.

