A Washington Democrat hopes to study the impact of medical anesthesia on climate change. The goal is to address the environmental impact of the anesthetic gases used in medical, dental and veterinary practices. The bill said the state could prohibit the manufacture, distribution, sale or use of anesthetic gases.

Senate Bill 5236 orders the Department of Ecology to commission a study of anesthetic gases, including desflurane, isoflurane, sevoflurane, halothane and nitrous oxide because they are recognized as potent greenhouse gases contributing to climate change. The study must determine the extent to which the gases are used in Washington, provide an estimate of the emissions from anesthesia, and recommend measures to either reduce or completely eliminate emissions from these gases.

“(Department of Ecology) must submit recommendations to the appropriate committees of the legislature regarding any further statutory changes needed in order to appropriately and effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with the use of anesthetic gases, including any recommendations to prohibit the manufacture, distribution, sale or use of specific anesthetic gases,” the law states.

This is environmentalism at its most extreme. It’s enough to get even Greta Thunberg to laugh at this.

No, anesthesia doesn’t have a meaningful impact on climate change

Neither Washington nor the country has a climate change problem associated with anesthesia in any way, shape or form. In fact, there’s not even a global problem tied to anesthesia. Yet the legislation said it’s “prudent not to overlook meaningful opportunities to reduce emissions of other types of greenhouse gases from more niche sources such as anesthetic gases.”

According to the American Society of Anesthesiologists, anesthetic gases are only estimated to contribute between 0.01% and 0.1% of total global greenhouse gas emissions. In clinical healthcare settings, they only represent 3% of emissions nationwide. The numbers show the emissions to be negligible globally and nationally.

The data is clear. Even if you completely banned anesthesia in Washington, giving a wooden stick or leather strap to bite on during surgery or downing shots of moonshine while having wisdom teeth removed, there would be no impact on climate change. So why in the world is this even coming up?

Democrats want to ban anesthesia to portray themselves as climate fighters?

The bill that could ban anesthesia over contrived climate change concerns is sponsored by State Sen. Vandana Slatter (D-Bellevue).

Is Slatter positioning herself as a climate change crusader, eager to virtue signal her commitment to saving the planet? Pushing a bill that risks depriving patients of the ability to endure painful surgeries doesn’t exactly scream sound policy.

“This bill was brought to Sen. Slatter by health care professionals — anesthesiologists, dentists and veterinarians are concerned about the greenhouse gases emitted from anesthesia used in medical, dental and veterinary contexts. They want to know how these emissions might negatively impact the health of patients, the environment, etc.,” a spokesperson for Slatter told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

Interestingly, Slatter is a licensed pharmacist with more than 20 years of experience as a clinical scientist at major biotech and pharmaceutical companies, including Amgen and Pharmacia/Pfizer. Does she have insider knowledge about potential anesthesia alternatives that haven’t been disclosed? Or is there a conflict of interest lurking beneath this legislation?

It’s also important to note that Slatter isn’t pursuing this madness alone. She has two far-left Democrats as co-sponsors, State Senators T’wina Nobles and Sharon Shewmake. But she’s also joined by Republican State Sen. Paul Harris, whose office won’t explain why he’s involved, either.

