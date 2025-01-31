U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested four criminal illegal immigrants with convictions and/or charges related to sexual assault, including against children. You likely won’t hear much about it in left-wing Seattle media because it would conflict with the narrative they’re helping create with Democrats.

A 47-year-old Mexican citizen named Pedro Garcia-Lopez was arrested on January 30. ICE Seattle says he’s been charged with theft, lewd acts with child under 14, and sexual battery. In Lynden, on that same day, 22-year-old Guatemalan Rubi Jeronimo Cruz, who has already been convicted for DUI with reckless driving, has been charged with rape of a child.

The day before? ICE Seattle nabbed 40-year-old Manuel De Jesus Zavala-Martinez of El Salvador. He has a number of criminal convictions, including assault with sexual motivation and assault with a deadly weapon. On that same day, 29-year-old Indian Jaspal Singh is on his way to deportation. He was charged with assault with sexual motivation.

Seattle media tells us innocent migrants are being terrorized. They’re lying.

Are these kids being absconded on their way to recess? Did ICE Seattle storm into a church to arrest an illegal immigrant during his prayer time? Were these innocent blueberry pickers CNN keeps telling us are being targeted by ICE under President Donald Trump?

Nope.

Since the illegal immigrants who are actually being arrested are dangerous criminals or suspects, you won’t read about it much in the news, hear about it on the radio, or see it on the local TV newscasts, if they cover it at all. They’re too busy reporting on news that isn’t actually happening.

If you rely on Seattle media for ICE news, you won’t know what’s happening

Seattle media is hard at work covering Democrat lawmakers declaring that they will stand up to ICE and protect our vulnerable, migrant communities.

KING 5 spotlighted Governor Bob Ferguson’s media stunt announcing he was protecting kids from ICE. KING 5, however, couldn’t bother to mention that kids aren’t being targeted by ICE. They mentioned arrests, though they didn’t mention those arrested are criminals. They did manage to make room for resources to help illegal immigrants stay in this country unlawfully.

The Seattle Times wrote a lengthy piece on “what to know about immigration in WA” but didn’t mention criminal illegal immigrants are being targeted. Too lazy to do any actual reporting, the staff put out a call to locals to send in tips. It will help them look into “how the Trump administration’s immigration policies are affecting people in the greater Seattle area and in Washington state.” They could point out that we benefit from a child rapist being arrested and deported, but then they’d have to be honest about what’s happening.

Why the dishonest ICE Seattle coverage?

TV, radio, online and newspaper outlets will happily quote a Democrat feigning outrage over ICE arrests and deportations. But the journalists never seem interested in a follow-up question about why it’s problematic for ICE Seattle to arrest child rapists and other dangerous criminals. It seems like that should be celebrated, doesn’t it?

When you realize local media is overrun with left-wing partisans, their disinterest in telling you what’s happening starts to make sense. Like Democrats, many in local media are also supportive of porous borders and choose not to differentiate between a criminal illegal immigrant and one who is trying to live the American dream.

Instead, left-wing Seattle media and their lawmaker friends pretend that President Donald Trump is terrorizing immigrant communities so they can be seen as heroes. It makes them feel good. It gives their lives meaning. It doesn’t matter that their actions are actually serving to keep child rapists on the streets. They like that some in the immigrant community will look to them as saviors.

