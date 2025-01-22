Close
KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Homeless people terrorize Tacoma church, use it as a toilet, as city sits by

Jan 22, 2025, 4:55 AM

Tacoma church homeless...

The exterior of Living World Ministries in Tacoma, with graffiti, vandalism and trash visible on the property. (Photo courtesy of 'The Jason Rantz Show' on KTTH)

(Photo courtesy of 'The Jason Rantz Show' on KTTH)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

A group of hostile homeless people are terrorizing Living Word Ministry in Tacoma, and the city is doing next to nothing to address the crisis at the church. 

“(Recently), it’s been more stuff that’s been happening, such as people taking our blocks from our brick walls, using them for campfires and using our water outlets to fill up tubs for their vans and cutting our power to use the wires for their power … cigarette butts in the front of our church. And even more so now, they’re using it as a restroom,” Elder Brian Williams explained on “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “They’re going No. 1 and No. 2. So, we’re finding piles of waste and poop on our lawns and in our parking lots as well.”

Feces, bullet holes, broken windows: Vandalism against Tacoma church spirals out of control

Elder Williams said the problems started after police cleared a nearby homeless hot spot. Eventually, he said, “they started migrating over to our area.” 

More from Jason Rantz: Climate change alarmists could ban or restrict medical anesthesia under new bill

How is this Tacoma church dealing with the homeless threat?

As a result of the homeless group, the Tacoma church has also seen a surge in building vandalism, fires, and bullets fired at their windows. In one video shared with “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH, one homeless woman repeatedly calls Elder Williams, who is black, the “n-word.” 

While he’s grateful attendance isn’t down as a result of the homeless people terrorizing the church, Elder Williams said churchgoers and staff are concerned for their safety.

“We’re literally coming to our church on Sunday before service, and we’re on pins and needles just trying to see what’s going to be there,” Elder Williams explained. “It’s a great concern for everyone who comes around because you just don’t know what you’re going to walk into. You don’t know what you’re going to step into.” 

The exterior of Living World Ministries in Tacoma, with graffiti, vandalism and trash visible on the property. (Photo courtesy of 'The Jason Rantz Show' on KTTH)

Taking precautions

As a result of the threat, Elder Williams said they have to lock their church doors during Sunday service out of fear dangerous homeless people will come in and cause problems. And there’s nothing the police have been able to do to address the crisis.

“Usually what happens is that they would come and they would alleviate the problem, but they don’t deal with the person. So they would pretty much put out the fire, but then they won’t deal with the person who caused the fire. They would get the people off of a property, but they won’t do anything to stop the behavior,” Elder Williams said. “No arrests, no reports, nothing like that.”

Until the issue is addressed, Elder Williams and the Tacoma church will continue to do what they can to mitigate their safety concerns. But they’re hoping the city starts taking the issue seriously.

“We want our people to feel welcome. We want them to feel safe — to come to the place that they come to worship. We just want them to have peace of mind as they do that,” Elder Williams said.

The exterior of Living World Ministries in Tacoma, with graffiti, vandalism and trash visible on the property. (Photo courtesy of ‘The Jason Rantz Show’ on KTTH)

More from Jason RantzWashington utility, property taxes would surge by 3% under Democrat’s bill

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on XInstagramYouTube and Facebook.

