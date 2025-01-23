Washingtonians overwhelmingly supported Initiative 2081, establishing a parental bill of rights. But now it’s being threatened.

The initiative was so popular that the Democrat-controlled legislature passed it outright rather than putting it to a public vote, knowing they’d lose if they did. But it turns out that this was nothing more than a ruse.

Now, Democrats are attempting to dismantle the very heart of the initiative through new legislation, deceptively framing it as a simple “clean-up” bill. It’s nothing of the sort.

What did the parental rights initiative establish in Washington?

I-2081 provided parents with a new series of rights while codifying and clarifying existing ones. At its core, the initiative was twofold.

First, it grants parents the explicit right to know about any medical care a school or district is offering to — or arranging for — their minor child. This provision was prompted by reports of left-wing educators having private conversations with students they identify as transgender and providing recommendations or resources without informing parents.

Second, it requires schools to immediately inform parents if their child is the victim of a crime or is questioned by police on school grounds. This measure was driven by concerns over disciplinary reforms that allowed problematic students to remain in schools. Parents want to be notified if their child is victimized by someone who should not have been on campus due to these politically motivated reforms. They fear such incidents could be downplayed or covered up to protect the reputation of these controversial policies.

State Senator Claire Wilson (D-Federal Way) did not support I-2081. It’s precisely why she’s trying to gut it, reversing hard-fought battles to keep parents abreast of what schools are doing to their kids.

Sen. Claire Wilson tries to undo the parental rights initiative

In response to the initiative, Sen. Claire Wilson introduced Senate Bill 5181. She framed the legislation as merely a “clean-up bill” to make sure the changes from I-2081 are consistent across other state laws.

“This is not an overhaul,” Wilson emphatically declared during a committee hearing.

Wilson is not being honest. SB 5181 fundamentally guts the purpose of the initiative by removing key priorities for parents and supporters.

The legislation removes rights around access to medical records and gives schools the right to withhold from parents knowledge of a crime against their child for up to 72 hours. How is this not an overhaul?

Democrats threaten the entire initiative process

Sen. Claire Wilson and her Democratic colleagues behind SB 5181 have pulled a fast one on voters, threatening the integrity of the voter-approved initiative process. Democrats have long complained about initiatives that challenge their political agenda, whether by passing new measures or repealing their legislation.

The intent of the parental rights initiative is crystal clear: to give parents access to vital medical information about their children and ensure transparency around crimes committed against them. Yet, when Wilson claims her bill is a mere “clean-up” to resolve conflicts, it’s hard not to be tricked into thinking she’s aligning other laws to reflect the voters’ will. In reality, she’s doing the opposite, undermining the very essence of the initiative.

What’s the point of the initiative process if the legislature can so easily abuse its power like this?

Under Wilson’s playbook, the party in power simply pretends to approve an initiative to avoid a public vote, only to pass new legislation that stealthily edits and erases the voters’ will. This isn’t governance — it’s a blatant betrayal of trust.

There will be no political consequences

As is usually the case, there will be no consequences for this abuse.

Seattle media will predictably turn a blind eye or downplay this move because reporters, producers and editors are overwhelmingly left-wing. They also depend on access to lawmakers, and with one party wielding such overwhelming control, journalists are reluctant to ruffle feathers or risk their connections.

Meanwhile, voters are left powerless. How many of the hundreds of thousands who supported the initiative live in Sen. Wilson’s district? Outraged parents in Spokane, Wenatchee, Sultan or Mount Vernon have no way to hold Wilson accountable for her political subterfuge.

Once again, Washingtonians are stuck with the consequences of the tyranny of the majority — radical changes to the law that ignore costly repercussions. And as always, it’s the people, not the politicians, who are left to pick up the pieces.

