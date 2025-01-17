Washington Democrats have once again demonstrated their commitment to undermining the rule of law and incentivizing illegal immigration. Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle, is expected to reintroduce a proposal to extend unemployment benefits to illegal immigrants—individuals who, by definition, are not legally authorized to work in the United States. This move not only rewards unlawful behavior but serves as a beacon, attracting unvetted illegal immigrants to our state.

Illegal immigrants are traditionally excluded from unemployment benefits due to their unauthorized work status. Washington Democrats argue that this measure is a step toward “equity,” ensuring that all residents, regardless of immigration status, have access to financial support during times of unemployment. They claim it will bolster the economy by providing a safety net for a vulnerable population, thereby promoting consumer spending and stability.

As is usually the case with such ideologically radical ideas, Democrats’ rationale is fundamentally flawed.

How will unemployment benefits for illegal immigrants harm Washington?

By offering unemployment benefits to illegal immigrants, Washington state is effectively endorsing illegal employment, which not only violates federal law but also undermines the integrity of our immigration system. Although, that may be the point.

It takes jobs from American citizens who are struggling with the high inflation created by Democrats in the other Washington. The state’s unemployment rate is higher than the national average at 4.6%. By providing unemployment benefits to illegal immigrants, the state is incentivizing employers to hire unauthorized workers, knowing that they have access to a safety net. So much for the fair labor practices Democrats pretend to support.

This law will also have a magnet effect, drawing more illegal immigrants to Washington State with the promise of financial benefits, further straining public resources and services. Democrats already claim our hospitals and schools are overburdened. But they’ll happily add to the strain? They also complain about the budget deficit, though they don’t acknowledge they’re the cause of it. Still, Saldaña proposes legislation that will cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

This isn’t the first time Washington Democrats have prioritized illegal immigrants over law-abiding citizens, of course. They’ve previously diverted hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to support illegal immigrants.

Washington Democrats care more about illegal immigrants than American citizens

While Washingtonians suffer from sky-high costs of living, Democrats have been fighting to help illegal immigrants.

Between 2020 and 2023, over $400 million was allocated to the Immigrant Relief Fund, providing direct financial assistance to illegal immigrants under the guise of COVID-19 relief. These funds, intended to support pandemic recovery, were instead used to circumvent federal restrictions and reward those who have broken our laws. In March 2024, Governor Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1889, allowing illegal immigrants to obtain professional licenses for certain jobs that previously required citizenship. This legislation opened doors for illegal immigrants to enter professions such as teaching, healthcare and accounting, effectively placing them in direct competition with American citizens and legal residents for these positions.

This is a pattern. Washington Democrats are systematically eroding the distinction between legal and illegal immigrants, offering benefits and opportunities to those who have violated our immigration laws. Why? They support open borders.

Washington Democrats should prioritize its citizens and legal residents. Instead of offering incentives for illegal immigration, lawmakers should focus on policies that uphold the rule of law, protect American workers, and ensure that public resources are allocated to those who are rightfully entitled to them. But time and time again, Washington Democrats have said we’re just not a top priority.

