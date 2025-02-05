Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for a cringey stunt ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, intended to criticize President Donald Trump’s tariff threats against Mexico. It doesn’t just fall flat. The Schumer beer claim was based on a total fabrication.

Trump threatened Mexico with tariffs on imports unless they commit to more serious and permanent security at our southern border to help stem the flow of deadly fentanyl into our country. The pressure worked, at least for now. Trump announced a 30-day pause after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum committed 10,000 additional Mexican National Guard members to help protect the border.

But before the concession by Mexico, Democrats leaned into some rather over-the-top fearmongering, suddenly suggesting that they actually care about the rising cost of groceries, which they previously ignored under the Biden administration.

What claim did Chuck Schumer make about beer and the Super Bowl?

At a press conference, Chuck Schumer pulled out props to make his point that Trump’s tariffs would raise the cost of items enjoyed over Super Bowl Sunday. He said the price of beer and “guac” (which Schumer taught us is made from avocadoes as if we learned that for the first time) would go up because they come from Mexico.

“It’s going to affect beer, OK,” Schumer said, holding up a tall can of Corona Extra. “Most of it, Corona here, comes from Mexico.”

Cringey-ness aside, he’s either lying or woefully ignorant on the American beer market. Given how awkwardly he holds onto the Corona, it could be either.

Fact checking Schumer’s claim

No, Mexican beer does not make up the majority of beer in the United States.

According to the Brewers Association, in 2023, the $116.9 billion dollar beer market was made up of 63.6% domestic beer by volume, followed by 13.3% from domestically produced craft beer. Imports, which include more than just from Mexico, were at 23.2%.

It’s certainly true that Mexican beer makes up a majority of the imports. But it’s definitely false that it makes up the majority of beer consumed in the United States. That means, even if the tariffs went through and consumers saw an immediate price increase, the Super Bowl watch parties around the country would be fine. There are plenty of beer options that are brewed in the United States and don’t taste of toilet water to enjoy.

