Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Cringey Chuck Schumer made weird claim about Mexican beer ahead of Super Bowl

Feb 5, 2025, 6:02 AM | Updated: 6:02 am

Chuck Schumer, beer, avacados...

Sen. Chuck Schumer makes case against tariffs for Mexico. (FOX News)

(FOX News)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for a cringey stunt ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, intended to criticize President Donald Trump’s tariff threats against Mexico. It doesn’t just fall flat. The Schumer beer claim was based on a total fabrication.

Trump threatened Mexico with tariffs on imports unless they commit to more serious and permanent security at our southern border to help stem the flow of deadly fentanyl into our country. The pressure worked, at least for now. Trump announced a 30-day pause after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum committed 10,000 additional Mexican National Guard members to help protect the border.

But before the concession by Mexico, Democrats leaned into some rather over-the-top fearmongering, suddenly suggesting that they actually care about the rising cost of groceries, which they previously ignored under the Biden administration.

More from Jason Rantz: Democrats’ bill lets schools withhold sexual assault, other crimes from parents for 48 hours

What claim did Chuck Schumer make about beer and the Super Bowl?

At a press conference, Chuck Schumer pulled out props to make his point that Trump’s tariffs would raise the cost of items enjoyed over Super Bowl Sunday. He said the price of beer and “guac” (which Schumer taught us is made from avocadoes as if we learned that for the first time) would go up because they come from Mexico.

“It’s going to affect beer, OK,” Schumer said, holding up a tall can of Corona Extra. “Most of it, Corona here, comes from Mexico.”

Cringey-ness aside, he’s either lying or woefully ignorant on the American beer market. Given how awkwardly he holds onto the Corona, it could be either.

Fact checking Schumer’s claim

No, Mexican beer does not make up the majority of beer in the United States.

According to the Brewers Association, in 2023, the $116.9 billion dollar beer market was made up of 63.6% domestic beer by volume, followed by 13.3% from domestically produced craft beer. Imports, which include more than just from Mexico, were at 23.2%.

It’s certainly true that Mexican beer makes up a majority of the imports. But it’s definitely false that it makes up the majority of beer consumed in the United States. That means, even if the tariffs went through and consumers saw an immediate price increase, the Super Bowl watch parties around the country would be fine. There are plenty of beer options that are brewed in the United States and don’t taste of toilet water to enjoy.

More from Jason RantzWA Democrats pulled a fast one on voters as they undo parental rights initiative

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on XInstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

Photo: Seattle Children's Hospital reportedly paused all transgender surgeries on minors....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle Children’s Hospital pauses trans surgeries on minors thanks to Trump admin.

Seattle Children's Hospital reportedly paused all transgender surgeries on minors, just hours before being scheduled to remove the breasts of a 16-year-old patient.

8 hours ago

Chuck Schumer, beer, avacados...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Cringey Chuck Schumer made weird claim about Mexican beer ahead of Super Bowl

The Sen. Chuck Schumer beer and "guac" presser was not just cringey. It spread a complete fabricration.

19 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Is UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell a Nazi?

Jason Rantz & Jake Skorheim respond to UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell calling Adolf Hitler a “good guy” on his podcast. Here’s another Double Shot. ☕☕ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast

1 day ago

Image: King County Executive Dow Constantine...

Jason Rantz

Rantz Exclusive: King County Executive proposes defunding over $85 million from public safety

King County Executive Dow Constantine is preparing a county budget proposal to slash over $85 million from critical public safety and judicial services, including the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (PAO), Department of Public Defense (DPD), Superior and District Courts, Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD) and Jail Health Services (JHS), […]

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Democrat makes life easier for sex predators?

Senator Lisa Wellman is pushing a bill to reduce penalties for anyone convicted in stings where law enforcement officers pose as minors in order to catch child sex predators. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast

1 day ago

Photo: State Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, argued on behalf of Democrats for a new bill....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrats’ bill lets schools withhold sexual assault, other crimes from parents for 48 hours

A new bill by House Democrats allows schools withhold from parents whether or not their child was sexually assaulted or otherwise victimized on campus for up to 48 hours.

2 days ago

Rantz: Cringey Chuck Schumer made weird claim about Mexican beer ahead of Super Bowl