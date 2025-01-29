A sex toys flyer promoting a “D***o Safety” class posted in the boys’ bathroom at Bethel High School in Spanaway shocked students. How one parent reacted to what turned out to be a prank proved rather eye-opening.

The sex toys flyer advertised a two-hour “after-school class” scheduled for four sessions, allegedly hosted in the Bethel High School library. Students would be charged $7 to $8 to attend. The flyer featured images of lubricant and the sex toy referenced in the class title. It says, “Learn how to safely and responsibly use d****s and lube on you, or your partners!”

According to a district spokesperson, staff promptly removed the flyer as soon as they became aware of it.

Initially, the flyer wasn’t recognized as a prank. A student snapped a photo and sent it to his father, who then contacted “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH to voice his concerns. The fact that anyone believed such a class could be real speaks volumes about how extreme and out of touch area high schools have become.

Why did a parent and student believe the sex toys flyer was real?

When the father reached out to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH asking me to look into the sex toys flyer, he simply said, “This is not OK.”

Once the father sent a clear photo that his son took of the flyer, I thought exactly what he did: how much farther can high schools go? In a state with a school district that awards middle schoolers grants to put on drag shows and where a school board director hosts 9-year-olds for a sex education class in a sex shop, a sex toy safety class wasn’t beyond unimaginable.

“It’s crazy that this is the atmosphere we are in. It honestly wouldn’t surprise me if they put something like this up,” the father later explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

“Last night when he [my son] showed me, my reaction was how could they allow this in the school,” the father continued. “The worst part is it is entirely possible in today’s world. Bethel School district however is in a more conservative area than say Tacoma, for example, so I’m sure more parents would freak out if they saw this.”

This whole incident is telling

It’s not clear if any student(s) were held responsible for the sex toys flyer. A district spokesperson told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH that these kinds of pranks are extremely rare.

To be clear: Bethel High School clearly handled the prank appropriately. Given its relatively harmless nature, the student(s) involved shouldn’t face serious consequences, if those responsible are discovered. In fact, for all we know, the pranksters might have been making a point about how radical schools have become — and it’s a valid one, especially in Washington state.

Just a few years ago, before local educators fully embraced radical ideas about gender identity—pretending gender is fluid and that there are thousands of genders to choose from based on mood or whim — the idea that a flyer like this could be taken seriously would have been laughable. It would have been immediately dismissed as an offensive joke and we’d have no second thoughts.

But in 2025, after years of educators sexualizing children, encouraging young kids to identify as transgender, and hiding inappropriate and personal discussions on gender identity from parents, is it really so far-fetched to believe a flyer like this could be real at a Washington school? Sadly, no. And that’s the problem.

