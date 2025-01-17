The newly announced Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes failed the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) polygraph as part of the city’s pre-employment screening process, according to a police source made familiar with the results who spoke to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH on the condition of anonymity. Rumors have been swirling within the department for the last several days.

It’s unclear what answer(s) led to the alleged failed polygraph exam. This examination, conducted by the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) to ensure no conflicts, is designed to verify the accuracy of the information provided by candidates during their application and background investigation. Since results of polygraph exams are not typically made public nor subject to disclosure requests, “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH cannot independently verify these claims. Sources, however, have said that there has been an increase in the number of failed polygraph exams as of late.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment by publication. A spokesperson for SPD referred “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH to the mayor’s office, as Barnes is not yet an employee of the department. The King County Sheriff’s Office also referred requests for comment to the mayor’s office.

Mayor’s office disputes claim

Update (Jan. 17, 1:30 p.m.): The mayor’s office, via a spokesperson, later denied the claim coming from the source. He said the polygraph test isn’t a traditional pass/fail test.

“The City’s Human Resources Department reviewed the background investigation of Chief Barnes and reported to the mayor that there were no adverse findings,” Jamie Housen, director of communications for the Office of the Mayor, told “the Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

The City of Seattle described the process as needing to “satisfactorily complete” the polygraph. As previously reported by KIRO Newsradio, “It’s up to SPD to determine what to do with the applicant’s test results.” The pre-employment process has come under scrutiny because, in Seattle, the passage rate is much lower than comparable tests.

Beyond the polygraph, Housen noted the background investigation also reviewed Barnes’ previous work experience, including talking to his past law enforcement associates.

“Mayor Harrell fully supports Chief Barnes,” Housen explained. “He is highly qualified, respected nationally, and will bring a wealth of experience to Seattle when he assumes his duties later this month.”

Incoming Seattle PD chief Shon Barnes was selected in secretive process

Mayor Harrell appointed Madison, Wisconsin Police Chief Shon Barnes as the new chief of the SPD on Dec. 20, a week after “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH exclusively reported that he was the top pick. But the selection process was criticized by many within the department as lacking in transparency since SPD was mostly left out of the process. Instead, Harrell leaned on his office staff to spearhead the process.

In announcing the selection, Harrell praised Barnes as a leader who would “advance positive strides in public safety in Seattle, rooted in … accountability.” But it’s not clear if Barnes will remain the selection.

A failed polygraph does not necessarily mean an applicant won’t or can’t be hired. But the optics of hiring a police chief who failed a polygraph are problematic, especially given Barnes’ past.

A controversial past

In past jobs, Shon Barnes was investigated for creating a hostile work environment after he “broached” an officer’s sexuality during her exit interview. The city cleared him of any wrongdoing, acknowledging that while he brought up her sexuality, investigators did “not believe it was asked as a question to be answered.”

Barnes was also reportedly “embroiled in a controversy” over a wrongful raid of a social worker’s home. Just last November, he was accused of failing to disclose a clear conflict of interest in a report he submitted about body-worn cameras.

Hiring Barnes after an alleged failed polygraph exam would also come at a time when the City of Seattle has already lowered standards for new recruits to help address the SPD’s record-low staffing. Down more than 700 officers since the Seattle City Council initially defunded police, the city only achieved one net new hire in 2024.

