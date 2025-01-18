Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Fees to camp at Mount Rainier National Park to jump for some people

Jan 17, 2025, 4:16 PM

Image: Mt. Rainier can be seen from Camp Schurman in a recent image....

Mt. Rainier can be seen from Camp Schurman in a recent image. (Photo courtesy of National Park Service)

(Photo courtesy of National Park Service)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Camping out at Mount Rainier National Park will soon cost larger groups more money.

The park is changing its fee structure for wilderness permits. Instead of costing $20 per trip, it will now cost $10 per person per night, according to a news release on the National Park Service website. A $6 fee for trips reserved through recreation.gov will stay the same.

Kids under the age of 15 still get in for free.

Those people seeking walk-up permits will need to pay the same new fees as those who have made advance reservations, the statement also says.

Why Mount Rainier National Park is making the change

The news release states the change in the fee structure “ensures equitability.” Going further, the agency stated that when visitors paid the flat fee previously, “smaller groups that had less impact and used fewer resources paid higher costs individually than larger groups who had a greater impact on park resources.”

“These fees directly support the experience of wilderness permit holders,” Superintendent Greg Dudgeon said in the statement. “For instance, they support the work of rangers who patrol the park’s more than 270 miles of maintained trails; manage and transport backcountry users’ food caches; clean, service, and pack out accumulated waste from backcountry toilets; and ensure compliance with permits and regulations that protect park resources and the wilderness experience.”

Wilderness permit reservation fees at Mount Rainier National Park have not changed for 26 years, the statement also noted. The recreation.gov use fee was added in 2021.

The news release stated the park issues about 7,000 wilderness and climbing permits each year.

Earlier coverage: Mount Rainier, national parks receive ‘record-setting’ $1.1 million

More on visiting the park

As the National Park Service website explains, Mount Rainier National Park is open all year, 24 hours a day. Visitation is at its peak in July and August, “when the weather is warm and dry and the wildflowers are blooming,” the website states.

Now that it’s the winter, vehicle access to Mount Rainier is only available from the Nisqually Entrance, in the southwest corner of the park on the way to Paradise, the agency site also explains. In addition, the Carbon River Entrance is open, “but the road within the park boundary is limited to foot and bicycle traffic.” Those interested in visiting the park at this time of year are encouraged to check the road status or alerts pages before trying to get to the park as road conditions are subject to change.

The agency also features different entrance passes and suggestions of which one to procure, depending on the number of times people planning on visiting Mt. Rainier or other national parks. Those planning on visiting the park once should plan on getting a standard pass. People who want to visit the park multiple times during a year should consider paying more for the annual pass. Finally, the America the Beautiful pass is for the visitors who plan on visiting more than one national park in a year, given that all parks have entrance fees.

Contributing: Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

Lifestyle

Image: Mt. Rainier can be seen from Camp Schurman in a recent image....

Steve Coogan

Fees to camp at Mount Rainier National Park to jump for some people

Mount Rainier National Park is changing its fee structure for wilderness permits and large groups will be paying more than in years past.

2 hours ago

A woman stands in front of the home where a New Year's Eve fireworks explosion killed and injured p...

Associated Press

Hawaii fireworks blast victims have injuries comparable to those seen on a battlefield, doctor says

HONOLULU (AP) — Some wounds suffered by six Hawaii residents flown to Arizona for medical treatment after a deadly illegal fireworks explosion on New Year’s are comparable to battlefield injuries, the doctor overseeing their care said Friday. Dr. Kevin Foster, the director of the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix, said flying particles and debris from […]

2 hours ago

The TikTok app logo is shown on an iPhone on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley La...

Associated Press

What will happen to TikTok on Apple and Google’s app store on Sunday?

With President-elect Trump adding uncertainty around whether a TikTok ban will go into effect, the focus is now turning to companies like Google and Apple, who are expected to take the popular video sharing app off their platforms in just two days. Though the Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld a federal law that could […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Bottles of Diet Pepsi Wild Cherry are displayed at a market in Pittsburgh, Jan. 26, 2023. (A...

Associated Press

US lawsuit accuses Pepsi company of price discrimination that favored Walmart over smaller stores

The Federal Trade Commission sued PepsiCo on Friday, alleging that it has engaged in illegal price discrimination by giving unfair price advantages to one big-box retailer at the expense of other vendors and consumers. The benefiting customer wasn’t named in an FTC statement about the lawsuit. But a source familiar with the case, who asked […]

8 hours ago

Photo: The Wing Luke Museum....

Paul Holden

Weekend event digest: Lunar New Year, MLK Jr. celebrations and more

A long holiday weekend is upon us. Will you be attending an event of some kind? There are a lot to choose from.

12 hours ago

Image: The exterior of the original Burgermaster in Seattle can be seen from the parking lot on Tue...

Steve Coogan

Burgermaster to close its original location in Seattle after 73 years

Burgermaster announced Wednesday it will close its original location in Seattle's University District at the end of February.

13 hours ago

Fees to camp at Mount Rainier National Park to jump for some people