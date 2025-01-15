Preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle got a big boost Tuesday morning with the announcement of nine cities that will host FIFA fan zones.

The cities include Bellingham, Bremerton, Everett, Olympia, Lacey, Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Spokane, Tacoma, Yakima and Vancouver, Washington.

Related news: Lumen Field announced as venue for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The goal is to make sure families who can’t make it to the soccer matches will have a place close by to watch, socialize with like-minded fans and enjoy the festivities — including live music, food, drinks and interactive activities.

“I’m super, super, super excited,” Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards shared. “So often, when cities get something, they keep it to themselves. The fact that Seattle wants to share this with the entire state is really exciting.”

No matter where you live, there will be a FIFA 2026 fan zone just a short drive away and the fan zones are free to the public.

“What a wonderful opportunity,” Vancouver, Washington Mayor Anne McEnerney said. “It will be exciting to blow it up and to be with a crowd who is enjoying this. Oh my God.”

While the World Cup is still more than a year away, organizers said it will be one of the best World Cups ever and it’s expected to generate nearly a billion dollars for the Washington economy.

New beginnings: Dozens of animals rescued from California sent to Seattle Humane

There will be six matches at Lumen Field and plenty of events for fans.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway on June 11 and runs through July 19.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Follow @James_KIRORadio