MYNORTHWEST NEWS

A new day and a new way as Starbucks tries to turn financials around

Jan 27, 2025, 9:31 AM | Updated: 9:33 am

BY BILL KACZARABA


Starbucks has reintroduced and unveiled new amenities in its stores starting today. Customers who order their beverages “for here” will get free refills on certain drinks. This initiative aims to enhance the in-store experience by serving beverages in coffee mugs, glasses, or personal cups brought from home. During their visit, customers can enjoy unlimited refills of hot brewed or iced coffee and hot or iced tea.

In addition to these changes, Starbucks is implementing a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct to ensure a comfortable and safe environment for both customers and employees. This code of conduct will be prominently displayed in stores and emphasizes the importance of respectful behavior and the proper use of Starbucks spaces, including cafés, patios, and restrooms. The guidelines prohibit misuse or disruption of spaces, discrimination, harassment, violence, abusive language, outside alcohol consumption, smoking, vaping, drug use, and panhandling. Customers who do not adhere to these rules may be asked to leave, and law enforcement may be involved if necessary.

Costco’s big beverage swap: Coke is returning to store food courts

Brian Niccol, chairman and chief executive officer of Starbucks, commented on the company’s strategic shift in a statement on its website: “It is clear we need to fundamentally change our strategy to win back customers. ‘Back to Starbucks’ is that fundamental change. My experience tells me that when we get back to our core identity and consistently deliver a great experience, our customers will come back. We have a clear plan and are moving quickly to return Starbucks to growth.”

Rachel Ruggeri, chief financial officer, also expressed confidence in the company’s future: “As shared in our Press Release last week, our results do not reflect the strength of our brand. I have seen what Starbucks is capable of when we focus on what we do best. I have confidence in our ability to turn around our business and expect we will return to long-term growth.”

The Motley Fool writes: “It’s an understatement to say Starbucks has been struggling mightily. The economy, and particularly the consumer, have held up relatively well in the past year, despite a constant feeling of uncertainty. However, Starbucks hasn’t seen such positive results.”

Last quarter, the business reported a 7% global decline in same-store sales, with notable drops in its two key markets, the U.S. and China. This was the third straight quarter that same-store sales showed a year-over-year decrease.

The new initiatives have been implemented in hopes of turning things around.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

