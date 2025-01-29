Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘I don’t have optimism:’ Cle Elum one step closer to declaring bankruptcy

Jan 29, 2025, 1:07 PM

Photo: The South Cle Elum Depot....

The South Cle Elum Depot. (Photo: Gene Bisbee via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo: Gene Bisbee via Flickr Creative Commons)

Luke Duecy's Profile Picture

BY LUKE DUECY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The small town of Cle Elum, Washington is one step closer to declaring bankruptcy after a special meeting and vote by its city council Tuesday night concerning how to manage a recent judgment against them for $22.2 million for failing to make good on land development deal they made with Issaquah-based home building company, City Heights Holdings (CHH), more than a decade ago.

In a 5 to 2 vote, the city council approved a resolution that provides the city with the option to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy at any time — a process that could take months or years to finalize and would potentially lower the city’s bond rating making it more difficult to borrow money in the future. It would also potentially make funding departments like the city’s police and fire departments, schools and social services challenging to fund.

What led Cle Elum to consider bankruptcy?

In 2011, Cle Elum entered into their housing development contract with CHH to build 950 homesites across 358 acres north of downtown. At the time, both parties understood the local housing market may not be ready for such a large development project because it was still recovering from the 2008 financial crisis. Instead, the contract provided CHH a 25-year construction window and sole discretion to determine when market conditions were ready. Cle Elum pledged to support the project in various ways, like fast-tracking permits, when ready.

However, in 2019, when CHH determined they were ready to begin building the community, it appeared Cle Elum was not and expressed they were no longer satisfied with the agreement, adding the deal was outdated and claimed the it benefited CHH more than the city.

By 2024, growing frustration on both sides came to a head and the two sides entered into arbitration. Retired Judge Paris Kallas ruled in favor of CHH and awarded the $22.2 million judgment.

“The city sought to add new conditions to the contract,” Kallas wrote in his ruling. “And the city failed to follow the contract’s bargained-for expedited permitting process.”

More details: Developer hopes to resolve $22M dispute as Cle Elum faces jarring bankruptcy

The multimillion-dollar judgment is a gigantic sum for Cle Elum. The sleepy town of 2,300 residents, tucked along Interstate 90, near the Eastern face of the Cascade mountains, manages a general fund budget of just $5 million. They’ve said publicly they simply cannot afford to pay the money they owe CHH, or the 12% interest, which amounts to $7,300 a day, also ordered to be paid by Judge Kallas.

Developer, Cle Elum City Council differ

CHH said it made several attempts to a conversation, or what they call “direct collaboration” with Cle Elum’s mayor and city council to work out a payment plan or enter some other sort of deal to get their money and help Cle Elum from entering the bankruptcy process. If Cle Elum does file for Chapter 9, the chances of CHH recovering the full judgment become slim.

“We’re not afraid of bankruptcy, we just think it’s the most horrible experience that could happen to the city and it’s completely avoidable,” CHH Founder Sean Northrup said during the public comment period at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “We think there are ample opportunities for the city, within its resources, as I understand them, to … get into conversations and have meetings and avoid Chapter 9. I hope that’s what you choose to do and again we’re at a point further down the road without a lot of progress yet, so we really need to move on to what you choose to do and then we’ll deal with what process you pick.”

Ranking the future: WA lawmakers eye overhaul of local elections with ranked choice voting

However, Northrup’s comments were met with friction from at least one city council member.

“I do not believe City Heights has shown any authentic concern for the city of Cle Elum or understanding of the reality of our finances and the rules governing them,” Steven Cook said right before the council’s final vote. “The city is faced with no good options here, only options that are less bad than others.”

One option other than bankruptcy that was discussed at the special meeting included asking taxpayers to foot the $22.2 million in the form of a bond. However, Cle Elum City Council member Ken Ratliff pointed out a bond would include at least 6% interest, would present challenges to pay it off and could drive up the cost of living beyond what residents were willing to take on.

Moments later, the council rejected a resolution that would direct the city to consider all available alternatives to bankruptcy while looking for strategies to strengthen better financial stability as it continues to provide essential services to residents.

“I appreciate your optimism,” commented Ratliff right before that vote. “I don’t have optimism.”

Luke Duecy is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Luke’s stories here. Follow Luke on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Shon Barnes will be the new chief of the Seattle Police Department....

James Lynch

‘One of the greatest honors:’ Incoming chief shares vision for Seattle Police Department

If there is any doubt about how happy Shon Barnes is to be the Seattle Police Department's new chief, the doubt ends now.

3 hours ago

Everett stabbing...

Sam Campbell and Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

Bail set at $2M for man accused of stabbing 13-year-old Everett boy

A judge has ordered a man suspected of stabbing a teenage boy in Snohomish County earlier this month to remain in jail with bail set at $2 million.

4 hours ago

Photo: WSDOT is facilitating three closures Thursday night. One is the I-90 west off-ramp to SR 18/...

Nate Connors

Plan ahead: WSDOT to shut down major exit ramps Thursday night

WSDOT is facilitating a few off-ramp closures Thursday night that could have you rearranging your commute or evening plans.

5 hours ago

Photo: Apples....

Julia Dallas

Washington apple producer discusses impact of Trump’s policies on industry

How will mass deportations affect industries using migrant workers, especially here in Washington?

6 hours ago

Image: Booberry Matcha, an adorably fluffy gray kitten, was stolen from an adoption room at a PetSm...

Lexi Herda and Julia Dallas

Kitten Booberry Matcha has been returned to Lynnwood rescue

A rescue in Lynnwood is asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-week-old kitten who was stolen from their adoption room.

7 hours ago

Photo: The wreckage of American Eagle Flight No. 5342 and an Army helicopter after a crash is seen ...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle aviation experts raise key questions about the DC crash

Seattle-based aviation analyst John Nance, a long-time commercial pilot and aviation expert, told KIRO Newsradio Thursday that there is "never a single cause" of aviation accidents.

9 hours ago

‘I don’t have optimism:’ Cle Elum one step closer to declaring bankruptcy