LOCAL NEWS

4 dead, at least 5 injured in head-on crash on SR 28 near Wenatchee

Feb 9, 2025, 6:52 PM | Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 5:31 am

crash wentachee sr 28...

Three deceased, two in critical condition and four non-life-threatening injuries in crash on SR 28 near Wenatchee. (Photo courtesy of WSP)

(Photo courtesy of WSP)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Three people died, and at least another six were injured, after a car crashed into a charter bus head-on near Wenatchee Sunday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported.

This should’ve never happened’: Police shoot dog while investigating a weapon call in Lakewood

The crash happened after a car allegedly tried to pass traffic on State Route 28 near Rock Island Dam Road just after 1:30 p.m., WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber told The Seattle Times — just about 10 miles east of Wenatchee. Once the car veered into the other lane, it collided with an oncoming Northwestern Stagelines charter bus. The bus ended up in a ditch on the side of the road.

The driver and the passenger of the car, both 17 years old, died in the accident, Weber confirmed with The Seattle Times, as well as the driver of the charter bus — a 66-year-old man from Spokane. Five others have been reported injured from the crash, including one who is critically injured. Another bus passenger who was critically injured died at the hospital.

A third vehicle was also involved in the accident and sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported.

The bus had approximately 34 people on board.

More WA weekend news: Roof collapses in building under construction during 3-alarm fire in Ballard

WSP closed the road in both directions, making State Route 97 and State Route 2 available detours.

The identities of the deceased have not been released, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

