Three people died, and at least another six were injured, after a car crashed into a charter bus head-on near Wenatchee Sunday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported.

Fatality and multiple injury collision SR 28 near MP 11. @WSDOT_East is en route for traffic control. Please avoid the area if possible. Updates to follow. — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) February 9, 2025

The crash happened after a car allegedly tried to pass traffic on State Route 28 near Rock Island Dam Road just after 1:30 p.m., WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber told The Seattle Times — just about 10 miles east of Wenatchee. Once the car veered into the other lane, it collided with an oncoming Northwestern Stagelines charter bus. The bus ended up in a ditch on the side of the road.

The driver and the passenger of the car, both 17 years old, died in the accident, Weber confirmed with The Seattle Times, as well as the driver of the charter bus — a 66-year-old man from Spokane. Five others have been reported injured from the crash, including one who is critically injured. Another bus passenger who was critically injured died at the hospital.

A third vehicle was also involved in the accident and sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported.

The bus had approximately 34 people on board.

WSP closed the road in both directions, making State Route 97 and State Route 2 available detours.

The identities of the deceased have not been released, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates