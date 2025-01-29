One dead in fatal fire at Everett apartment complex

A fire broke out at a four-plex apartment complex in Everett, the Everett Fire Department confirmed, killing one person.

The fire was first reported at approximately 9:40 p.m. after neighbors reported flames coming from one of the apartment windows. The fire came from a bottom-floor apartment, and was extinguished within 15 minutes of the fire department’s arrival.

Everett Fire was able to keep the flames from spreading to neighboring units, and no other residents within the complex were displaced.

“Upon entering the unit, they found an unresponsive adult female,” Everett Fire stated in a release. “Paramedics and emergency medical personnel immediately began performing CPR and administering life-saving measures. Unfortunately, despite their efforts lasting over 45 minutes, the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The Marysville Fire District, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue and Snohomish Fire District 4 were able to provide swift assistance to Everett Fire.

The Everett Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will confirm the identity of the deceased and determine the cause and manner of death.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident,” Everett Fire continued. “The Everett Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms in their home. They are a key part of a home fire escape plan, giving you early warning so you can evacuate quickly.”

