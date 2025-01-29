Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

To fluoride or not to fluoride: That is the drinking water question in SW Washington

Jan 29, 2025, 2:30 PM | Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 9:13 am

Fluoride in drinking water is being debated in three Washington cities. (Getty Images)...

The idea of adding fluoride has come up again in three southwest Washington cities. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Three cities in Southwest Washington have joined the list of communities nationally that have revisited the issue of adding cavity-preventing fluoride to drinking water.

City council members in Longview plan to discuss the issue Thursday during a public debate-style workshop, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Battle Ground waded into the debate earlier this month and the Camas City Council plans to hold a hearing in March. The meetings held or planned so far have all been informational only.

National News: Takeaways from RFK Jr.’s first confirmation hearing as Trump’s nominee for health secretary

Debate on fluoride rekindled

The debate has gained new traction after a federal judge in California last year ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to regulate fluoride in drinking water further because high levels could pose a risk to the intellectual development of children. It also comes as the U.S. Senate weighs President Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy has said he wants the federal government to advise local governments against putting fluoride in their drinking water.

More than 70% of the U.S. population that uses public drinking water systems has access to water with fluoride levels that prevent tooth decay, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At a Jan. 6 Battle Ground City Council study session, Battle Ground Deputy Mayor Shane Bowman weighed the city’s cost of spending between $10,000 and $15,000 a year on fluoridation against the outcomes of improved oral health for residents.

“I don’t know if you’ve taken your kid to a pediatric dentist, but that’s very minimal — $10,000-$15,000 – when you think about the difference it is for the kids that maybe don’t have the access to dental health,” Bowman said.

Trump wants to pull the US out of the World Health Organization again: Here’s what may happen next

World Health Organization: Fluoride has both positive and negative effects

According to the World Health Organization: “Fluoride intake has both beneficial effects – in reducing the incidence of dental caries – and negative effects – in causing tooth enamel and skeletal fluorosis following prolonged high exposure. The ranges of intakes producing these opposing effects are not far apart.”

Critics contend that adding fluoride to public drinking water is outdated and say its use should be a matter of personal choice.

Portland, Oregon, is the largest U.S. city that does not fluoridate its water.

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Shon Barnes will be the new chief of the Seattle Police Department....

James Lynch

‘One of the greatest honors:’ Incoming chief shares vision for Seattle Police Department

If there is any doubt about how happy Shon Barnes is to be the Seattle Police Department's new chief, the doubt ends now.

2 hours ago

Everett stabbing...

Sam Campbell and Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

Bail set at $2M for man accused of stabbing 13-year-old Everett boy

A judge has ordered a man suspected of stabbing a teenage boy in Snohomish County earlier this month to remain in jail with bail set at $2 million.

4 hours ago

Photo: WSDOT is facilitating three closures Thursday night. One is the I-90 west off-ramp to SR 18/...

Nate Connors

Plan ahead: WSDOT to shut down major exit ramps Thursday night

WSDOT is facilitating a few off-ramp closures Thursday night that could have you rearranging your commute or evening plans.

5 hours ago

Photo: Apples....

Julia Dallas

Washington apple producer discusses impact of Trump’s policies on industry

How will mass deportations affect industries using migrant workers, especially here in Washington?

5 hours ago

Image: Booberry Matcha, an adorably fluffy gray kitten, was stolen from an adoption room at a PetSm...

Lexi Herda and Julia Dallas

Kitten Booberry Matcha has been returned to Lynnwood rescue

A rescue in Lynnwood is asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-week-old kitten who was stolen from their adoption room.

7 hours ago

Photo: The wreckage of American Eagle Flight No. 5342 and an Army helicopter after a crash is seen ...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle aviation experts raise key questions about the DC crash

Seattle-based aviation analyst John Nance, a long-time commercial pilot and aviation expert, told KIRO Newsradio Thursday that there is "never a single cause" of aviation accidents.

9 hours ago

To fluoride or not to fluoride: That is the drinking water question in SW Washington