Gonzaga University finds its next president

Katia Passerini, Ph.D., has been named Gonzaga University’s next president, the school’s Board of Trustees confirmed.

Passerini will officially kick off her tenure July 15. Thayne M. McCulloh, D.Phil., was Gonzaga University’s previous president, leading the school for the past 16 years.

“After a seven-month national search, involving a highly qualified and diverse pool of candidates, I am thrilled to announce that Dr. Passerini will be Gonzaga’s next president,” Michael Reilly, Chair of the Gonzaga University Board of Trustees, said during an introductory video announcement. “Her current role as Provost and Senior Executive Vice President at Seton Hall University, together with her previous academic and administrative appointments, have prepared her well for this next stage in a stellar higher education career.”

According to Reilly, the vote for Passerini to become the next president was unanimous. She will be the first woman to head Gonzaga University.

Passerini, born in Italy, earned a degree in political science from the Luiss University in Italy, an economics degree from the University of Rome Tor Vergata in Italy, an MBA and subsequent Ph.D. from the George Washington University, and a Certificate in Business Project Management from New York University. Additionally, she was a Fulbright Student Scholar and Fulbright Administrator Scholar, as well as an Italian National Research Council Fellow (CNR).

Passerini served as an interim president for Seton Hall University during the 2023-24 academic year.

“Gonzaga is clearly a very special place: A dynamic university with a national reputation for quality, dedicated to the holistic education of students,” Passerini said. “Coming to know this community and discovering together how it will continue its success is going to be a wonderful journey. I am deeply grateful to the Board of Trustees for its confidence in me and look forward to coming to know the university and region.”

