Pharmaceutic, chemical company Monsanto — which was acquired by pharmaceutical company Bayer — was found liable by a Washington jury for $100 million on Tuesday, according to media outlet Law360.

Law360 reported, that following a 2-month trial in the King County Superior Court, the jury voiced Monsanto should pay $25 million each to four people who allege they developed illnesses from chemical exposure at a Monroe school. However, the media outlet added the amount is far less than the $4 billion that was originally asked for by 15 plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs claim to have garnered health issues from polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) from aging light fixtures during their time at the Sky Valley Education Center, according to Law360. Reuters stated the chemicals were made by Monsanto.

Reuters reported more than 200 employees, students and parents said they developed cancer, neurological injuries and thyroid conditions, among other health issues from the chemicals.

In a statement, acquired by Reuters, Monsanto said it would appeal if necessary and pursue motions to try to overturn the verdict or reduce the $100 million amount.

In December, according to Courtroom View Network (CVN), the company claimed any PCBs occurred at levels too low to cause any illnesses and instead attributed the health issues to mold and poor ventilation or pre-existing conditions. Monsanto also argued the amount of money asked for at the time — $30 to $50 million each for the 15 plaintiffs — was equal to “generational wealth.”

However, CVN stated plaintiff counsel Courtney Rowley with Trial Lawyers for Justice said Monsanto knew of the health risks associated with PCBs years before taking them off the market but did not warn the public.

According to Reuters, Bayer acquired Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018 and has since faced multiple lawsuits over PCBs, including claims the company’s weedkiller Roundup caused cancer. The media outlet added the lawsuits have had drastic negative effects on the company’s shares.

Last October, Reuters reported a jury in Philadelphia found Bayer liable for $78 million to a Pennsylvania man who said he got cancer from using the company’s Roundup product.

