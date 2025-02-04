Close
LATEST MYNORTHWEST LOCAL AND PACIFIC NORTHWEST NEWS

King County sheriff: Tough times ahead with looming spending cuts

Feb 4, 2025, 6:53 PM | Updated: 6:54 pm

King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall stated Tuesday that tough times are ahead as her office, like others who depend on the state’s general fund, prepares to tighten its belt.

Cole-Tindall made the announcement in an email, Monday to everyone in the office. She said her office was given a directive to drastically reduce spending for the 2026-2027 budget cycle.

Rantz Exclusive: King County Executive proposes defunding over $85 million from public safety

The sheriff said she doesn’t anticipate any reductions in staffing which could impact public safety.

“It’s got to come from somewhere,” retired King County Sheriff John Urquhart told KIRO Newsradio. “So, while there won’t be layoffs, I assume there won’t be any hirings. That’s how they will make up the budget deficit and that’s a problem.”

In the email, Sheriff Cole-Tindall also stated she is working to mitigate the impact on the sheriff’s office and the communities they serve.

“Emergency response and calls for service remain the top priority,” Cole-Tindall said in the email.

King County sheriff working with state lawmakers

Also, the sheriff said she is working with Washington lawmakers in efforts to lift the 1% property tax cap which limits property tax revenue increases to 1% per year. If successful, she said, it will increase the state’s general fund which supports agencies like the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Leaked email: Unincorporated King County Sheriff’s Office nearly $2M over budget

Washington voters, in the past, have not been inclined to lift the cap. So, for now, belt-tightening is the only available option albeit a difficult one.

“The budget is 93% salaries and benefits,” Urquhart said. “So, you can only cut so many paperclips with that last 7%.”

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

