Plans for a 70-foot illuminated cross atop a hill overlooking Leavenworth have sparked a debate among residents, as reported by The Seattle Times. Will the city council permit the Leavenworth cross-project?

The proposal was put forth by a local prayer group atop Tumwater Mountain. Proponents of the project argue that the cross would serve as a symbol of hope and faith, potentially attracting visitors and benefiting the local economy. Opponents, however, raise concerns about the cross’s size and visibility, suggesting it might alienate non-Christian community members and visitors, potentially impacting tourism.

The Leavenworth City Council has acknowledged the community’s divided opinions and is reviewing the proposal. The outcome of this debate could set a precedent for future projects in the area, balancing individual rights with community values.

What are the arguments around the Leavenworth cross proposal?

Supporters of the project view the cross as a beacon of hope and faith.

“Christians need to stand up and represent for their faith,” one prayer group member told The Seattle Times.

Advocates believe that such a symbol could serve as a positive landmark, potentially attracting visitors and benefiting the local economy. They also emphasize the importance of religious expression and property rights, noting that the cross is planned for private land.

Conversely, a significant portion of the community has raised objections to the proposed cross.

Critics argue that its imposing size and illumination could disrupt the town’s aesthetic and cultural identity. There is apprehension that such a prominent religious symbol might alienate non-Christian community members and visitors, potentially impacting tourism.

Headed for defeat?

A petition opposing the project has gained traction, with critics raising questions about whether the cross has received proper permitting.

Alison Miller, a Leavenworth architect, complained that the cross “is so far from fitting into the code” that decision to reject the permit should be simple. She helped gather more than 400 signatures for a letter to question the legality of the project, according to The Seattle Times. “It shouldn’t have made it that far.” The Seattle Times noted that structures over a certain height in Leavenworth typically require approval from the city or Chelan County, though it is unclear whether this project falls under those regulations.

The City of Leavenworth has not yet taken an official stance on the cross. There is a city council meeting on March 11 where the public will get to weigh in.

