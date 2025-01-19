Local Jewish leaders “overwhelmed with emotion” but not celebrating release of three Israeli hostages

Local leaders of Seattle’s Jewish community are reacting to this weekend’s release of three Israeli hostages.

Not celebrating, but looking ahead to the long road before them.

Hamas has turned over three female hostages to the Red Cross, the first under a long-awaited ceasefire.

They are the first of 33 to be released over the next six weeks.

“We’re overwhelmed with emotion today,” said Solly Kane, Chief Executive Officer for the Jewish Federation of Seattle. “To even think about what these three women have had to endure for the last 15 months is unfathomable.”

In exchange, 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees will be also be released, the first of nearly 2,000 that are expected to be released eventually.

Kane says it has been a difficult and painful period, and the releases a long time coming.

“I hope that people across the board can agree that holding hostages for 15 months is horrendous and that the release of hostages is, generally, a good thing,” he said, “and the end of hostilities and war is generally a good thing.”

The Israeli military withdrew from locations in southern and northern Gaza on Sunday as part of the truce.

Some displaced Gazans are also returning to their homes, many of which have been destroyed in the months-long war.

Aid trucks loaded with much-needed supplies have also crossed into Gaza.

“The fact that civilians have been killed on both sides and Gazans have had to live through a war as well is heart-breaking all around,” Kane said. “I would urge that the people of Gaza should push for leadership other than Hamas, and ask for leadership that would want to have a lasting and sustained peace with Israel in the months and years to come.”

The Israeli prime minister’s office identified the first hostages released as Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari.

In Jerusalem, the far-right Otzma Yehudit party announced its leader, former National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, would follow through on his threat to leave Netanyahu’s governing coalition.

A statement released by the party said he would also take his party’s ministers with him.

It also called the ceasefire deal a “victory for terrorism.”

Meantime in Seattle, Jewish leaders are acknowledging there is opposition to the release of known Palestinian terrorists being held in Israeli prisons.

“There’s people with different opinions about this sort of a deal. We’ve seen a part of the governing coalition in Israel leave the coalition today as a result of this,” Kane said. “But the bottom line for us is, we’re happy that hostages are home and we’re happy more hostages will be coming home this week.”