Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Marysville School District closes 2 schools to stave off financial crisis

Jan 23, 2025, 9:04 AM

marysville school...

Exterior of Marysville School District's Service Center. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Marysville School District (MSD) will be closing two schools as it struggles to get back on track financially.

According to The Everett Herald, the district’s board of directors voted unanimously to close Liberty Elementary and Marysville Middle School, saving the school system more than $2 million annually. Some of the saved funds will be going into renovations of the surviving schools to support the student reconfiguration.

More on Marysville: State cites ‘serious concerns’ as Marysville School District fails to compile viable budget

The district estimated its budget shortfall was more than $3 million last February. A state auditor claimed it was one of the worst financial situations she’s seen a school district face in nearly two decades, according to KOMO News.

Last August, the superintendent of the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), Chris Reykdal, stated he lost confidence that the district can resolve its financial issue on its own. His office placed MSD “under enhanced financial monitoring in accordance with RCW 28A.315.221.”

KOMO News reported the district lost 82 teachers and made more than $24 million in cuts during the district-wide financial crisis.

Marysville Middle School’s buildings will be repurposed for Liberty Elementary students, staff and programs, The Everett Herald reported. No teacher within the district is expected to lose their job.

Travis Mayfield on Marysville School District: Marysville schools could be a harbinger of things to come

The district is also prepared to move to a K-6th grade model for its elementary schools, reconfiguring Cedarcrest Middle School and Totem Middle School to teach just seventh and eighth grade.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Amanda Knox arrives flanked by her husband Christopher Robinson, right, and her lawyer Luca ...

Associated Press

Italy’s top court upholds the conviction of Amanda Knox for falsely accusing man of murder

Italy’s highest court has confirmed a slander conviction against Amanda Knox for accusing an innocent man in her roommate's 2007 murder.

42 minutes ago

Image: President Donald Trump signs an executive order on birthright citizenship in the Oval Office...

MyNorthwest Staff with Wire Reports

Federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocks Trump executive order ending birthright citizenship

A federal judge Thursday temporarily blocked the president's executive order ending the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship.

1 hour ago

rei ceo...

Frank Sumrall

REI CEO announces surprise retirement

The CEO of REI, Eric Artz, announced he is retiring. The Issaquah-based co-op stated Artz will leave the position at the end of March.

2 hours ago

auburn police officer...

Frank Sumrall

Former Auburn police officer awaits sentence after murdering homeless man in 2019

A former Auburn police officer is being sentenced Thursday morning after he was charged with second-degree murder last year.

2 hours ago

Purdue Pharma...

Geoff Mulvihill, The Associated Press

Purdue Pharma owners could pay $7.4 billion in new settlement to lawsuits over the toll of OxyContin

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma agreed to pay up to $7.4 billion in a new settlement to lawsuits over the toll of the prescription painkiller.

3 hours ago

marysville school...

Frank Sumrall

Marysville School District closes 2 schools to stave off financial crisis

The Marysville School District (MSD) will be closing two schools as it struggles to get back on track financially.

3 hours ago

Marysville School District closes 2 schools to stave off financial crisis