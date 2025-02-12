In a brazen act of violence, thieves forcibly entered the South Hill Mall in Puyallup by shooting through a glass door to gain access before looting a jewelry kiosk. But it wasn’t the only reported Puyallup crime incident and some in the community are on edge.

The violent theft occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Once inside the mall, the group of thieves fired rounds into the Piercing Pagoda kiosk display before escaping with an unknown amount of jewelry, according to KOMO News.

The Puyallup Police Department (PPD) is investigating.

Attempted kidnapping alleged in Puyallup

A woman told KIRO 7 that a 74-year-old man was following her and her niece after they left Deseret Industries Thrift Store in Puyallup. By the time they got to their car, she said the man tried to open the door.

“I got in the car and just as I got in and closed the door, she locked it. And I heard someone trying to open it,” she explained to KIRO 7, asking not to be named.

She now said she’s “terrified to walk out of my front door,” as the man she accused of attempted kidnapping was not arrested for the alleged offense. The Pierce County Prosecutors Office explained to KIRO 7 that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove attempted kidnapping.

“He tried very hard to lock eye contact with me. So, it was very scary,” she said, noting she purchased a taser and is now in the market for a firearm for personal protection.

However, the suspect was eventually arrested. He matched the description of a suspect in an assault with sexual motivation incident at the South Hill Walmart on Feb. 5. He’s been charged with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

