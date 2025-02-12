A 29-year-old man, who allegedly reentered the U.S. illegally after being deported, was arrested and charged for the September shooting death of a 35-year-old victim who was innocently caught up in gunfire.

On Sept. 3, 2024, Auburn Police Department (APD) officers responded to reports of gunfire near 41st Street S.E. and found the victim, Travis Jones, 35, who died at the scene. Evidence from the scene, including shell casings and surveillance footage, indicated the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, later identified as a stolen white Toyota Highlander. Investigators concluded that the victim was an unintended casualty of a drive-by shooting.

Detectives traced the shooting back to Francisco Gallegos-Barbosa, 29, through surveillance footage, forensic analysis and digital evidence. Police said the suspect’s text messages revealed he was aware of police pursuing him and discussed the shooting with others.

On Sept. 26, 2024, Auburn detectives and Valley SWAT conducted an operation that led to the arrest of several individuals linked to the crime. Gallegos-Barbosa was identified as the driver and shooter involved.

Gallegos-Barbosa has a criminal history, including felony convictions for unlawful firearm possession, felony harassment and attempting to elude law enforcement. Court documents said he was known to law enforcement for carrying guns illegally and eluding police and the court system by failing to appear for court dates connected to other crimes.

According to FOX 13 News, Gallegos-Barbosa was deported some time ago and crossed the border again, illegally, before making his way back to Auburn. KIRO Newsradio contacted APD and the U.S. Department of Justice, who both stated answers about Gallegos-Barbosa’s immigration past and his status needs to come from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE has yet to respond to KIRO Newsradio’s request for comment, as of this reporting.

Gallegos-Barbosa has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail has been set at $2 million after prosecutors argued the suspect is a flight risk.

Luke Duecy is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Luke’s stories here. Follow Luke on X, or email him here