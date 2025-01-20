TSA officers working in Washington airports revealed they have collectively confiscated more guns in 2024 than ever before.

Statewide, 180 guns were found in people’s bags last year, setting a new Washington record. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SeaTac) specifically, 115 firearms were found inside luggage last year. Spokane International Airport had the next most confiscated firearms, with 51.

In 2023, 97 guns were discovered and subsequently confiscated, setting a then-record.

“It’s definitely higher than I would’ve guessed,” SeaTac customer Michael Nowatick told KIRO 7. “I would’ve guessed a handful, but 100 a year is a lot.”

Firearms can be taken aboard a plane, as long as the traveler follows proper procedure. According to TSA, legally transporting a firearm requires it to be unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided container as checked baggage only. The traveler must also declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking their bag at the ticket counter. For more information on how to travel legally with a gun, click here.

If TSA sees a weapon during security screenings, the Port of Seattle Police Department is notified, with officers responding to immediately remove the firearm. What happens to the traveler varies per case, as it is up to the discretion of the airport law enforcement agency.

Guns aren’t the only weapons SeaTac and other Washington-based airports found. Hundreds of knives and even a grenade shut down security checkpoints in 2024.

“Whatever excuse the traveler provides as to why they brought a gun in their carry-on luggage is dead to us, our concern is getting that gun into the hands of the Port of Seattle officers and away from passengers,” TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers told KIRO 7.

Bringing a firearm to an airport through carry-on luggage can lead to criminal citations, as well as a civil penalty and fine of up to $14,950.

Contributing: KIRO 7

