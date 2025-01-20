Close
18,000 Costco teamsters to strike if no deal reached by Jan. 31

Jan 20, 2025, 9:57 AM

Members of three Teamsters Locals mobilize in Sumner in a "practice picket" as the deadline for a new bargaining contract looms. (Photo courtesy of Teamsters Local 150, Local 174 and Local 853)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


Thousands of Costco workers could be heading to the picket lines after negotiations for an updated bargaining contract continue to strain.

The Costco Teamsters National Master Agreement, representing more than 18,000 Costco workers, expires Jan. 31. Costco’s Teamsters union said 85% of its members voted in favor of authorizing a strike if a new contract is not reached by the current deal’s expiration date.

More on Costco: Costco membership fees increasing for first time in 7 years

“Our members have spoken loud and clear — Costco must deliver a fair contract, or they’ll be held accountable,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a formal statement. “From day one, we’ve told Costco that our members won’t work a day past January 31 without a historic, industry-leading agreement. Costco’s greedy executives have less than two weeks to do the right thing. If they refuse, they’ll have no one to blame but themselves when our members go on strike.”

Costco has yet to comment on the announcement of a potential strike, KIRO Newsradio confirmed.

Sumner was home to a practice picket for Costco employees represented by Teamsters Local 150, Local 174 and Local 853, warning the retailer that a contract accurately reflecting the company’s record-breaking profits is needed, and that they are ready to strike if Costco fails to deliver.

“We’re out here today to send a clear message to Costco that we are ready to do whatever it takes to secure the contract we deserve,” Jesse Sexton, a Local 150 member and Costco worker in Sacramento, said. “None of us wants to strike, but the company is making enormous profits, and all we’re asking for is our fair share. If Costco refuses to present us with an acceptable offer, they’ll be striking themselves.”

More local businesses: REI cuts dozens of people, popular programs to cure money woes

Costco recently reported an annual revenue of $254 billion, with net profits of $7.4 billion, a 135% increase from the $3.1 billion the company netted in 2018. The Costco workers threatening to strike are asking for increased profits for employees that reflect the company’s financial growth, and for increased retirement benefits.

The final round of negotiations is scheduled to begin Jan. 20 in Issaquah — where Costco’s corporate headquarters are located.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

18,000 Costco teamsters to strike if no deal reached by Jan. 31