School closures: What’s open, closed and delayed?

Feb 3, 2025, 7:07 AM

A school bus drives in the snow. (Photo: Pete Bannan, Getty Images)...

A school bus drives in the snow. (Photo: Pete Bannan, Getty Images)

(Photo: Pete Bannan, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Several schools in the Puget Sound region have announced that they will either delay the start of school after a weekend of intense winter weather, including bouts of snow in certain areas, or cancel school altogether.

Click here, or read below, to see which schools are affected.

More on the snow: Heavy snow in the mountains, some reaches the lowlands

Most school districts are merely delaying the start times of school by two hours.

Others, including the Griffin School District, Montesano School District, Ocean Beach School District and the Pe Ell School District have all delayed their start time to classes by three hours. Wishkah Valley School District also announced it will delay starting class times to 11 a.m., three hours behind normal schedule. 

Grapeview School District is starting its class schedule at 10:45 a.m., while the Sultan School District is starting classes on time with no changes.

Bellingham Public School, Blaine School District, Ferndale School District, Lynden School District, Mary M. Knight School District and Meridian School District are all closed due to the inclement weather.

Assumption Catholic and Cristo Rey Jesuit Seattle High are also closed today. Valley Christian School’s campus and Early Learning Center were shut down on Feb. 3 as well.   

On the collegiate level, Bellevue College, Green River College, Highline College, Renton Technical College and the University of Washington’s (UW) Tacoma campus will all start their classes at 11 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Cliff Mass: Get ready for snow in the PNW this weekend

Click here to get up-to-the-minute updates regarding your personal school.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

