Snowfall in western Washington: What to expect this weekend

Just as all the weather warnings this week have laid out, pockets of snow have a strong chance of occurring throughout western Washington, including the Puget Sound area lowlands.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Saturday afternoon. The Cascades could receive as little as 10 inches of snow or as much as 30 inches.

The trickle-down effect of snow could mean up to two inches of snow in central and South Sound areas.

Chances for snow on Saturday

Saturday temperatures peak in the high 30s and low 40s in the afternoon, with highs occurring from 2-4 p.m. If there was any overnight snow sticking from Friday night, it should be all gone by midday.

In Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, snow began to fall just after 12 p.m. What started as hail turned into a snow/rain mix, then turning into snowflakes and snow.

Temperatures will hover around freezing overnight Saturday. Expect plenty of ice on the roads and sidewalks, because if any precipitation falls, there’s a great chance it turns into snow — especially in the North Sound and the Cascade foothills, according to KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard.

According to Cliff Mass, an atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Washington (UW), snow will only have a slight chance of sticking due to warm winds coming in from the ocean.

Bellingham and the San Juans could see an inch of snow.

Chances for snow on Sunday

Sunday will have the best chance of snow due to scattered showers throughout the day.

Meteorologists are predicting more of a rain/snow mix instead of just snow, but if showers are heavier, chances of snow sticking in your area will increase.

By Sunday night, cooler air moves into the greater Puget Sound area. Temperatures will fall to around freezing by 11 p.m., but with such low expected precipitation levels (less than 20% by the evening), there may not be enough moisture to create snow throughout the region.

Once the weekend ends, threats of snow will still persist throughout the upcoming work week, making commutes difficult and dangerous.

If you receive snow in your neighborhood, share your snow and other weather photos with us by submitting them here.

