Seattle car shops slammed as cold snap causes car issues

Jan 21, 2025, 6:12 AM

seattle car cold...

A local autobody shop just after removing a tire from a car. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY LIZ BURCH, KIRO 7 NEWS


MyNorthwest.com

Several Seattle autobody and tire shops told KIRO 7 they’ve been busy lately, as cold weather causes car issues for many people.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of it over the last few weeks,” David Doleman said.

Doleman is the assistant manager at Pep Boys in West Seattle. He said the freezing weather is mostly impacting tires.

“Because science and other things I can not explain, air pressure goes down,” he said.

More WA news: 18,000 Costco teamsters to strike if no deal reached by Jan. 31

He said if your car’s tire pressure is just slightly under what it should be, you probably just need more air. If it’s significantly lower though, you might have a bigger problem.

“Anything more than 5 PSI, you may have a leak,” Doleman said.

He said as it gets colder, it’s also important to check your tires’ tread. The frigid temperatures can also be hard on batteries, especially older ones, so it’s important to make sure they work now.

“If you notice your car is having a hard time starting, come by for a free battery check. The rule is if it’s more than five years old, it’s time for a new battery,” Doleman explained.

Doleman said if you’re having trouble determining what your tire pressure should be, check on your driver’s side door for a sticker that should have that information.

