Seattle police arrest suspect in deadly Central District shooting

Seattle police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting, just a few hours after a man was killed in the city’s Central District.

Homicide detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 30-year-old man.

With help from the Seattle Police Department’s SWAT Team, its Community Response Group, and detectives in the Gun Violence Reduction and Narcotics Units, they located the suspect and made the arrest Saturday afternoon.

The victim had died a few hours earlier at Harborview.

Police believe the victim was shot and killed on East Spruce, just south of the King County Juvenile Justice Center.

Police found the man after someone called 911 early Saturday morning about a shooting just before 4:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and found the victim unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Seattle Fire Department Medics treated him, then transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

Despite the life-saving measures medics attempted in an effort to save his life, doctors at the hospital eventually pronounced him deceased.

Shortly after being called out, investigators with Seattle’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit put up crime scene tape around the area where they believe the man was shot and began processing evidence.

Police believe the suspect left the scene of the murder before they arrived.

It’s unclear what the motive was, or what circumstances led up to the shooting.

Officers booked the suspect arrested into the King County Jail Saturday afternoon for investigation of murder.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Callers can remain anonymous.