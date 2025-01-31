Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) “needs to be a more aggressive oversight agency” in light of the midair collision between an American Airlines flight and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River.

In an interview Friday on CNN, Cantwell explained that the U.S. needs “a continuous safety improvement regime.” She explained that an expanded safety office was implemented at NASA after the space shuttle Challenger explosion.

The Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee wanted to know, “In this case, what did the FAA think of this inter-flight pattern between DOD (Department of Defense) and the air traffic controllers management at the airport?”

Cantwell: FAA has ‘the ultimate authority

Cantwell said the FAA needs to step up and expand its role in aviation safety.

“The FAA has the ultimate authority to always monitor the flight paths and systems and say what is safe and what is operational.” She called the FAA “the north star.” Cantwell called for the swift appointment of a new FAA Administrator.

The senator emphasized the importance of relying on the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for accurate information and a thorough investigation into this week’s incident.

“These are such horrific events and they take devastating tolls on people’s families that they may never recover from. The best thing we can do for them is get them answers,” she stated.

She also highlighted the need for more air traffic controllers.

“We haven’t had enough air traffic controllers. You have been stretching the people that do work there, sometimes making them work six days in a row. We fought to improve this by adding 3,000 new air traffic controllers,” she explained.

Long-term solutions needed

In addition to the immediate investigation, Cantwell stressed the need for long-term solutions to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“We need to ensure that our air traffic control systems are not only adequately staffed but also equipped with the latest technology to handle the increasing volume of air traffic safely,” she said. “This includes investing in modernizing our infrastructure and providing continuous training for our air traffic controllers to handle complex situations effectively.”

Cantwell also addressed the emotional toll on the families of the victims.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this tragic accident. We must support them through this difficult time and ensure they receive the answers and justice they deserve,” she said. “The NTSB and FAA must work diligently to uncover the causes of this crash and implement necessary changes to prevent future occurrences.”

The senator urged bipartisan cooperation in Congress to address aviation safety issues.

“This is not a partisan issue, it’s about the safety of everyone who flies. We must come together to pass legislation that strengthens our aviation safety standards and ensures that our skies remain safe for all,” Cantwell stated.

