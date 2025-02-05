Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) joined Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and fellow Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden (Ore.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) to address concerns over Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The senators expressed alarm over Musk’s reported efforts to gain access to the federal government’s payment systems and other sensitive data in a video conference Wednesday.

“Elon Musk and his associates have been granted access to the U.S. Treasury’s payment systems the same weekend they threatened their way into the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and seized Office of Personnel Management (OPM) computer systems,” Murray said. “This is a clear abuse of power and a threat to our national security.”

Murray emphasized the urgency of the situation, calling on Republicans to take action against Musk and DOGE. “We are pulling the fire alarm here,” she stated. “The GOP cannot sit silently while our government’s financial systems are being compromised.”

At least $200 million in federal money intended to reach Washington was frozen on President Donald Trump’s orders. Much of the money was earmarked to reduce greenhouse gas pollution and reduce energy costs.

Schumer echoed Murray’s sentiments, highlighting the potential risks posed by Musk’s actions. “This is not just about one man; it’s about the integrity of our government systems,” Schumer said. “We need bipartisan support to ensure that our payment systems are secure and not manipulated by external forces.”

Wyden and Warren also voiced their concerns, with Wyden focusing on the legal implications of Musk’s actions. “What we are witnessing is a blatant disregard for the law,” Wyden said. “Musk and his team are abusing the Treasury’s payment system to illegally impound funds. This cannot be tolerated.”

Warren, known for her strong stance on corporate accountability, criticized Musk’s influence in government affairs. “This is the most corrupt administration in our history,” Warren declared. “We must hold Musk and his associates accountable for their actions and protect our government from further exploitation.”

The senators called for immediate action to revoke Musk’s access to government systems and to investigate the extent of the breach. They also urged the Biden administration to implement stricter security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Murray concluded the conference by reiterating the need for bipartisan cooperation. “This is not a partisan issue; it’s about the safety and security of our nation,” she said. “We must come together to address this threat and ensure that our government systems are protected.”

The video conference was part of a broader effort by Senate Democrats to raise awareness about the potential dangers posed by Musk and DOGE. The senators plan to introduce legislation aimed at tightening security protocols and increasing oversight of government systems.

