Everett park could get hundreds of thousands of dollars in upgrades

Feb 5, 2025, 11:20 AM

Drew Nielsen Neighborhood Park could receive a $345,000 renovation if the City Council approves the...

Drew Nielsen Neighborhood Park could receive a $345,000 renovation if the City Council approves the project. (Photo: Yelp)

(Photo: Yelp)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Everett’s Drew Nielsen Neighborhood Park could receive a $345,000 renovation if the City Council approves the project.

According to a council summary reported by The Everett Herald, the park, at Colby Avenue and 13th Street, is due for an upgrade. It was built in 2007.

The plans include demolishing the current playground, installing new equipment, and expanding the play area. Options include swings, new turf surfacing, a chain-link fence, and new benches. The arbor and gazebo will remain.

Currently, the park is .4 acres and could see an expansion of 500 square feed. The hours are from 6 a.m. to dusk daily.

The public has already had a chance to comment on the plans and the city council will vote on Feb. 12. If approved, renovations will begin in the fall.

Everett plans to use capital improvement funds to demolish old equipment and install new material.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

 

 

