Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

3 extricated in Snohomish County after ‘high-speed’ crash

Feb 10, 2025, 5:18 PM

Photo: A crash occured in Snohomish County....

A crash occured in Snohomish County. (Image provided by Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue)

(Image provided by Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Three people were extricated in Snohomish County after a “high-speed head-on crash,” Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue stated in an X post Monday.

As of 5:15 p.m., both directions of State Route 522 east of Fales Road are closed due to the crash.

Officials said the violent collision involved two cars.

“Avoid the area and expect delays,” Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue wrote.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

MyNorthwest News

blast balls...

Luke Duecy

Seattle debates bringing blast balls back for crowd control

One of the key issues being debated among the Seattle City Council is whether police should be allowed to use less-lethal weapons, specifically blast balls.

2 hours ago

seattle murder...

MyNorthwest Staff

Brutal Seattle murder case dismissed as suspect incompetent to stand trial

A judge dismisses a brutal Seattle murder case against a suspect with a lengthy criminal record, citing incompetence to stand trial. What’s next?

5 hours ago

Photo: The man, who Seattle police have not named, walking onto the ice rink at the Kraken Communit...

MyNorthwest Staff

‘It’s ridiculous:’ Jake and Spike call out helicopter parents after hockey referee attack

A father will likely face assault charges after he shoved two youth hockey referees, according to an SPD report.

6 hours ago

toxic fumes uw...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

KIRO 7 Exclusive: Toxic fumes killed former UW student’s father, family suing Tri-Cities company

A former University of Washington student remembers the moment he discovered his dad had died from toxic fumes on the job.

7 hours ago

Seattle weather...

MyNorthwest Staff

Expect wind chills as low as 15 degrees as cold weather advisory extended around Seattle

Seattle weather alerts as Washington braces for a cold snap in what's been the coldest mid-winter in decades. And could more snow be on the horizon?

7 hours ago

Photo: A crash occured in Snohomish County....

Julia Dallas

3 extricated in Snohomish County after ‘high-speed’ crash

Three people were extricated in Snohomish County.

20 hours ago

3 extricated in Snohomish County after ‘high-speed’ crash