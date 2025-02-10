3 extricated in Snohomish County after ‘high-speed’ crash

(Image provided by Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue)

Three people were extricated in Snohomish County after a “high-speed head-on crash,” Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue stated in an X post Monday.

As of 5:15 p.m., both directions of State Route 522 east of Fales Road are closed due to the crash.

Officials said the violent collision involved two cars.

“Avoid the area and expect delays,” Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue wrote.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.