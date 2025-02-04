Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli has appointed Patti Jackson as the city’s interim police chief, according to a news release.

Jackson will take over on Monday, Feb. 24, the city reported.

The city of Tacoma’s statement highlighted Jackson’s “35 years of law enforcement experience to the role,” noting her extensive leadership with the Pierce County’s Sheriff’s Office.

“Protecting people with compassion, equity, accountability, and trust is one of the most important responsibilities in local government,” Pauli said, the city’s release reads. “Patti Jackson has proven experience most recently leading Pierce County’s Patrol Operations as Chief and prior to that, serving the Corrections Bureau for eight years as Chief …”

Jackson serves as the basic law enforcement academy corrections commander at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission. She said she is eager to begin her work with the Tacoma Police Department (TPD).

“The Tacoma Police Department has significantly lowered violent crime levels and built strong community relationships, especially in the past few years,” Jackson said in city’s statement. “I look forward to prioritizing public safety while strengthening established relationships and fostering new ones …”

Jackson ran to become Pierce County Sheriff last November before losing to Keith Swank by just under 8,000 votes. After they both advanced to the general election in last summer’s primary, Swank secured 198,565 votes (50.81%) and Jackson garnered 190,695 (48.79%) in November.

Tacoma hires an interim police chief after Avery Moore’s resignation

Avery Moore resigned from his position as the Tacoma police chief on Jan. 28, the city of Tacoma confirmed in a statement.

“Today, I formally submitted my resignation to City Manager Elizabeth Pauli, marking the conclusion of my tenure as Chief of Police in Tacoma, Washington,” Moore’s statement begins. “After 35 incredible years in law enforcement, I have made the heartfelt decision to step away from this noble profession and transition into the next chapter of my life.”

In his statement, Moore thanked members of the TPD for their work while he was the chief.

“To the men and women of the Tacoma Police Department, thank you for your unwavering dedication and professionalism,” he said. “Your commitment to excellence and service has been inspiring, and I leave knowing the department is in capable hands, ready to continue making a positive impact.”

‘We are in absolute chaos’

The announcement comes after “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH reported Moore had been absent from duty for nearly two months, but the city said could not provide an explanation.

The absence coincided with a brutal employee engagement survey blasting the chief’s leadership in addition to accusations of “cooking the books” to reclassify drive-by shootings as “vandalism.”

It had reached the point where the union head called for the chief’s termination.

Rantz Exclusive: After ‘chaos’ at Tacoma Police, absent chief resigns

Tacoma Police Union IUPA Local 6 president Sgt. Henry Betts exclusively told “The Jason Rantz Show” the department had been experiencing “chaos” and “dysfunction.”

“We are in absolute chaos with who is leading this place and who is in charge, to the point that we’re calling meetings with executives at the police department to say we don’t know anything,” Betts explained.

