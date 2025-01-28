Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Tacoma Police Department Chief Avery Moore resigns

Jan 28, 2025, 4:01 PM | Updated: 5:06 pm

Image: Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore is seen delivering a statement. Moore has resigned from his ...

Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore is seen delivering a statement. Moore has resigned from his position and it will be effective Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore has resigned from his position, the city of Tacoma confirmed in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

“Today, I formally submitted my resignation to City Manager Elizabeth Pauli, marking the conclusion of my tenure as Chief of Police in Tacoma, Washington,” Moore’s statement begins. “After 35 incredible years in law enforcement, I have made the heartfelt decision to step away from this noble profession and transition into the next chapter of my life.”

In his statement, Moore thanked members of the Tacoma Police Department for their work while he was the chief.

“To the men and women of the Tacoma Police Department, thank you for your unwavering dedication and professionalism,” he said. “Your commitment to excellence and service has been inspiring, and I leave knowing the department is in capable hands, ready to continue making a positive impact.”

Moore also expressed appreciation to the Tacoma community at large for what it did for him while he was the city’s police chief. He also reiterated his future will be outside of law enforcement.

“To the people of Tacoma, it has been my greatest pleasure to serve each of you as your Chief of Police,” Moore stated. “I am humbled by the trust you have placed in me and will forever cherish the relationships and memories forged during my time here. While I am stepping away from law enforcement, my commitment to this community and its success will remain steadfast.”

Moore submitted the letter Tuesday and the resignation will be effective Monday, Feb. 3.

‘We are in absolute chaos’

The announcement comes after “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH reported Moore has been absent from duty for nearly two months, but the city said could not provide an explanation. Police union leadership expected an imminent separation announcement ahead of Moore resignation.

The absence coincided with a brutal employee engagement survey blasting the chief’s leadership in addition to accusations of “cooking the books” to reclassify drive-by shootings as “vandalism.”

It had reached the point where the union head called for the chief’s termination.

Tacoma Police Union IUPA Local 6 president Sgt. Henry Betts exclusively told “The Jason Rantz Show” the department had been experiencing “chaos” and “dysfunction.”

“We are in absolute chaos with who is leading this place and who is in charge, to the point that we’re calling meetings with executives at the police department to say we don’t know anything,” Sgt. Betts explained on “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

Betts said Moore had been absent for about six consecutive weeks and that the city isn’t telling them why.

“I can tell you, in my 22 years, I have never seen that before,” Betts said to KTTH. “Do things happen in people’s lives where they need to be away from work? Yeah, absolutely that happens. But usually, what we would see is there’s kind of a handoff.”

Moore was previously placed on leave in 2024

After being placed on administrative leave on Sept. 25, 2024 without any explanation, Moore resumed his full duties, according to a statement from City Manager Elizabeth Pauli published and distributed about a week later on Oct. 2.

In her statement, Pauli explained she placed Moore on leave to investigate potential personal use of an asset belonging to the city of Tacoma and subsequent statements made relating to the use of that asset. Pauli concluded counseling Moore and allowing him to return to duty was appropriate.

“I have concluded that the facts and circumstances of the use of the asset, subsequent cost reimbursement and statements made around the use and reimbursement, while not intended to mislead, did not meet expected standards of professional judgment,” Pauli’s statement reads. “As a result, I have given a verbal counseling and the Chief will resume his full duties as Chief of Police.”

In a separate statement, Moore acknowledged he was placed on leave and that he has accepted his discipline.

“I was placed on administrative leave to ensure that a thorough and impartial investigation could take place,” Moore’s statement reads. “I accept my discipline and am ready to move forward, fully committed to continuing my work with the Tacoma Police Department and serving the city that I proudly call home.”

Avery Moore’s background

Moore became the chief of the Tacoma Police Department in February 2022. He worked 31 years with the Dallas Police Department (DPD) before coming to the state of Washington.

Specifically, Moore served as the DPD’s assistant chief of police for its investigation bureau. Moore also has held leadership titles including lieutenant of police, sergeant of police and senior corporal of police.

Contributing: Jason Rantz, KTTH

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

Tacoma Police Department Chief Avery Moore resigns