MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Train kills pedestrian in collision in Seattle

Jan 21, 2025, 10:29 AM | Updated: 12:32 pm

train pedestrian seattle...

Seattle Police and Seattle Fire response vehicles arrive at the scene of a train v. pedestrian collision in Seattle. (Screenshot courtesy of SDOT's traffic camera network)

(Screenshot courtesy of SDOT's traffic camera network)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A train collided with a pedestrian in Seattle at Broad Street and Alaskan Way, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) reported.

Medical crews with SFD responded to the scene, but determined the victim of the collision died on impact. The train v. pedestrian collision occurred just after 10 a.m.

More on WA roads: Spanaway Loop Road closure to continue due to sewer project challenges

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) believes the victim was walking across the tracks and failed to notice the oncoming train. The freight train was traveling 15 miles per hour, according to SPD, and stayed at the scene of the fatality after the collision.

SPD is not pursuing a criminal investigation, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

