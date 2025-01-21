Train kills pedestrian in collision in Seattle

A train collided with a pedestrian in Seattle at Broad Street and Alaskan Way, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) reported.

Medical crews with SFD responded to the scene, but determined the victim of the collision died on impact. The train v. pedestrian collision occurred just after 10 a.m.

Crews are responding to reports of a train collision with a pedestrian at Broad St. and Alaskan Way.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) believes the victim was walking across the tracks and failed to notice the oncoming train. The freight train was traveling 15 miles per hour, according to SPD, and stayed at the scene of the fatality after the collision.

SPD is not pursuing a criminal investigation, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

