Truck driver crashes through wall of a Taco Bell in Graham

A truck driver crashed into a Taco Bell in Graham Thursday, causing one person to be transported to a nearby hospital for injuries suffered, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

None of the vehicle’s occupants were hurt. The one person injured was a Taco Bell customer inside the restaurant. The injuries the person suffered are reportedly minor.

Crews clearing the scene of vehicle into building. No one in vehicle was injured. One patient who was seated inside was transported to local hospital with minor injuries. Business is closed until structural engineer can evaluate. Thank you @GrahamFireWa for responding as well. pic.twitter.com/XBSmojHRrA — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) January 17, 2025

The business will remain closed until a structural engineer can evaluate the building for safety. Police are at the scene determining what caused this accident.

