Truck driver crashes through wall of a Taco Bell in Graham

Jan 17, 2025, 6:07 AM

A photo of the aftermath of a truck crashing through a wall of a Taco Bell in Graham. (Photo courtesy of Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A truck driver crashed into a Taco Bell in Graham Thursday, causing one person to be transported to a nearby hospital for injuries suffered, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

None of the vehicle’s occupants were hurt. The one person injured was a Taco Bell customer inside the restaurant. The injuries the person suffered are reportedly minor.

The business will remain closed until a structural engineer can evaluate the building for safety. Police are at the scene determining what caused this accident.

Truck driver crashes through wall of a Taco Bell in Graham