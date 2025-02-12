Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

WA Secretary of State warns Trump admin. may undermine election security

Feb 12, 2025, 4:23 PM

ranked choice voting washington...

A elections ballot official counts votes in Washington. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Our Secretary of State said the Trump administration could be undermining election security here in Washington.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs called a press conference at the Washington State Capitol in Olympia.

Other news: Judge clears way for Trump’s plan to downsize federal workforce with deferred resignation program

He rang the alarm bells, saying President Donald Trump’s decision to put cybersecurity members on leave may mean federal support may get pulled.

“Is what overseas actors want,” Hobbs said. “This is what our adversaries want. They want Republicans and Democrats, they want Americans to tear each other apart, to take their eye off the ball while they do their national security goals.”

Attacks on Washington elections have included robocalls and deepfake videos — Hobbs said federal officials helped the state defend against it.

More on MyNW: WA Democrats debating ‘tax the rich’ property plan as alternative to cap increase

Now, he wants the state legislature to fill in funding gaps as he expects the White House to walk away.

“The federal backs away from any of this stuff, we’re gonna have to backfill it, just we’re gonna have to do,” Hobbs said.

Sam Campbell is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Sam’s stories here. Follow Sam on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Handcuffs...

James Lynch

Renton man charged for shooting into neighbor’s home and at police

A Renton man, 34-year-old Eder Rubio-Ordonez was arrested Saturday afternoon.

7 hours ago

ranked choice voting washington...

Sam Campbell

WA Secretary of State warns Trump admin. may undermine election security

Our Secretary of State said the Trump administration could be undermining election security here in Washington.

8 hours ago

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Jose Marin-Lozano, 47, a citizen of El Salvador w...

Jason Rantz

ICE Seattle arrests Salvadoran fugitive wanted for murder in El Salvador

ICE Seattle arrested a Salvadoran fugitive wanted in his home country for aggravated homicide, the agency announced.

9 hours ago

Photo: Bellevue home where fire killed a dog and injured one person....

KIRO 7 News Staff

One person hurt, dog dead in Bellevue house fire

One person is hurt and their dog is dead after a house caught on fire in Bellevue.

10 hours ago

Photo: Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Tita...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Hear that? Audio released is likely Titanic submersible implosion

A chilling recording released by the federal government appears to include audio of the implosion of the submersible that disappeared on its way to the crash site of the Titanic.

10 hours ago

road usage charge...

Frank Sumrall

Gee warns Washington drivers will be hit with both a Road Usage Charge and gas tax

The Washington Legislature is finally ready to consider a Road Usage Charge (RUC) -- a plan to have residents pay by the mile. Its first hearing is set to happen Thursday.

11 hours ago

WA Secretary of State warns Trump admin. may undermine election security