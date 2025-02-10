A temporary restraining order was granted Monday to stop the Trump administration from cutting funding for medical and public health research at universities and research institutions across the country, according to a news release from the Washington State Attorney General’s (AG) Office.

The restraining order comes after 21 attorneys general — including Washington State AG Nick Brown — sued the Trump administration, the Department of Health and Human Services and the National Institute of Health (NIH) for terminating funding.

“Within only a few hours of the lawsuit filed by our coalition of more than 20 attorneys general, a federal judge paused the President’s illegal cuts to NIH,” Brown said, via the release. “The judge’s order preserves funding for the lifesaving and life-changing medical research happening in Washington state, and the jobs of the employees doing this vital work.”

The group, according to the AG’s Office, challenged Trump’s Friday announcement to cut “indirect cost” reimbursements at every research institution around the country to 15%.

“Washington is a leader in cutting-edge scientific research,” Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said, via the release. “If the Trump Administration’s unlawful action is allowed to go forward, it would be disastrous for the important work happening at our research institutions. I will work with our Attorney General and experts at our universities to ensure these dollars are protected from unlawful federal overreach.”

