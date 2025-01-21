Close
WA AG challenging Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship

Jan 21, 2025, 9:14 AM

trump executive order...

Left: WA Attorney General Nick Brown in a promotional photo during his campaign for Attorney General. (Photo courtesy of Nick Brown for AG). Right: President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images)

(Photo: Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The newly ushered-in Attorney General for Washington, Nick Brown, is challenging President Donald Trump and his freshly signed executive order revoking birthright citizenship.

Brown, a Democrat sworn into the Attorney General’s Office last week, called the executive order both “unconstitutional” and “un-American.”

“President Trump today signed a host of gravely concerning executive orders that pose significant harm to thousands of Washingtonians,” Brown said in a prepared statement. “My staff and I are thoroughly assessing these directives on their legal and constitutional merits. We have seen only a small number of what is expected to be an onslaught of executive orders, but there is plenty to be concerned about.”

Trump issued a “flurry” of executive orders during his first day back in office, including repealing dozens of former President Joe Biden’s actions, kicking off his immigration crackdown, withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords, pardoning hundreds of people for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and extending TikTok’s stay in the U.S., among other actions.

Included in the Day 1 executive orders was the removal of birthright citizenship going forward. In the executive order, Trump is directing federal agencies to refuse to recognize U.S. citizenship for children born in the U.S. to mothers who are in the country illegally, or here legally on visas if the father is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.

According to Politico, the order would deny U.S. citizenship to children born in the U.S. starting 30 days from now if at least one parent isn’t an American citizen or a green cardholder.

Brown was swift to challenge this executive order, just as the previous Attorney General, Bob Ferguson, was while Trump served his first term. Ferguson filed 97 cases against the federal government during President Trump’s first term in office, according to the Office of the Attorney General, scoring 39 legal victories in those cases against two legal defeats.

“The Attorney General’s Office has spent the last year preparing for this day. Our team has worked closely with colleagues in other states, studied Project 2025 and other documents, and researched case law in order to act swiftly,” Brown continued in his statement. “We are prepared and committed to using the full power of the Attorney General’s Office to enforce Washington’s laws, to protect people’s rights, and to keep Washingtonians safe. We will uphold the law and we will fight when called upon for our shared values.”

Brown is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

