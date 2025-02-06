For the first time since 2020, Washington has seen a significant decline in auto thefts. According to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC), auto thefts decreased by 31% in 2023.

“It’s good news after seeing really significant increases in auto theft for the last several years,” Steve Strachan, Executive Director of WASPC, told KIRO Newsradio. “We should recognize and appreciate it when crime is down.”

Auto thefts down for several reasons

The reduction in auto thefts is attributed to several factors. Strachan highlighted the hard work of task forces, aggressive prosecution, changes in pursuit laws, and technological advancements. “Our three large task forces in the state are working hard all the time,” he said. “We’re seeing more pressure and aggressive prosecution from prosecutors around our state in some jurisdictions.”

One of the key technological advancements contributing to the decline is the use of automated license plate readers (ALPR). “Flock cameras, which are fixed automated license plate readers, give law enforcement real-time data about where stolen vehicles are,” Strachan explained. “They can go locate them and make a safe stop when it’s appropriate to do so. That’s been a real game-changer.”

Public outreach has also played a role in the reduction of auto thefts. “People are using clubs more often and making sure they’re not leaving keys in their cars,” Strachan noted. However, he also pointed out a tragic factor contributing to the decline. “A lot of the kids who were stealing very large numbers of cars in 2021, 2022, and 2023 have unfortunately graduated into violent crime,” he said. “They’re now involved in more serious crimes like drive-by shootings, robberies, and homicides.”

Auto thefts down but juvenile crime up

The increase in violent crimes among juveniles is alarming. “Juveniles arrested for auto theft went up 507% between 2021 and 2023,” Strachan revealed. “The increase in juveniles arrested for violent crime during the same period is over 100%.”

Looking ahead, Strachan emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of juvenile crime. “Our state policymakers have some difficult decisions to make about how to best intervene with young people involved in auto theft,” he said. “We need to get them the help they need so they’re not just left to their own devices and getting more involved in crime.”

Despite the challenges, Strachan remains optimistic about the future. “We can celebrate the fact that there are fewer victims of auto theft,” he said. “But we also have to take on the bigger issue of how to best deal with juveniles involved in crime.”

WATPA funding the fight

The Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority (WATPA) has been instrumental in funding efforts to combat auto theft. “WATPA is funded in part by a small surcharge on insurance policies,” Strachan explained. “They fund prosecutors and detectives across the state that focus on auto theft.”

In 2024, WATPA issued approximately $2.7 million in grants to 45 agencies. “Most of the grant money went toward ALPR technology and other technologies aimed at reducing pursuits and enhancing auto theft investigations,” Strachan said.

While the decline in auto thefts is a positive development, Strachan stressed the need for continued efforts. “We have a lot more work to do,” he said. “We need to ensure that auto theft numbers stay down and that there are fewer victims.”

As Washington moves forward, the focus will be on maintaining the progress made and addressing the underlying issues contributing to juvenile crime. “We want better for those kids,” Strachan concluded. “And we want to make sure that auto theft numbers stay down.”

