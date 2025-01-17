Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MONEY

What PSE’s newly increased rates mean for your budget

Jan 17, 2025, 1:07 PM | Updated: 1:28 pm

pse...

Two PSE employees look onward toward the company's fleet of vehicles before taking off for repairs after the region's bomb cyclone weather event. (Photo courtesy of PSE)

(Photo courtesy of PSE)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Expect to be paying more for gas and electricity if you’re a Puget Sound Energy (PSE) customer.

The Utility and Transportation Commission (UTC) approved new rate hikes, which will take effect over the next two years, citing the raised prices support state laws focused on transitioning to clean energy.

More local utilities rising in price: Tacoma Public Utilities rates to go up for the next 2 years

UTC is a state-operated agency that regulates private, investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities in Washington.

“A typical residential electric customer using 800 kWh of energy per month can expect an increase of $13.08, or 12% in 2025 for an average monthly bill of $122.16,” UTC stated in a prepared release. “An additional $7.67, or 6.3% monthly increase, is expected in 2026, resulting in an average monthly bill of $129.83.”

Typical gas customers, someone using approximately 64 therms per month, should expect to see a monthly increase of $7.50 this year (9.4%), with another $1.65 increase (1.9%) in 2026.

While UTC approved the rate increases, the commission rejected the company’s request to include projects involving alternative fuels, such as renewable natural gas and hydrogen, in the rate structure.

“The commission’s decision supports state laws focused on transitioning to clean energy while ensuring fairness for customers and encouraging utilities to consider their impact on low-income households,” UTC’s statement continued. “The commission also authorized PSE to start recovering a return on specific purchase power agreements.”

More on PSE: Puget Sound Energy customers now paying more as rate hike takes effect

According to UTC, this is the first time the commission has allowed a return on these agreements under the Clean Energy Transformation Act.

PSE, based in Bellevue, provides electric service to more than 1.2 million customers across eight Washington counties. Its natural gas service is used by more than 900,000 customers in six Washington counties.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Money

pse...

Frank Sumrall

What PSE’s newly increased rates mean for your budget

Expect to be paying more for gas and electricity if you're a Puget Sound Energy (PSE) customer after recently-approved rate hikes.

52 minutes ago

Photo: Beth's Cafe....

Frank Sumrall

‘Might become a delicacy:’ Beth’s Cafe, other eateries worried about growing egg shortage

The U.S. is facing a nationwide egg shortage due to an increase in avian flu cases, causing eggs to go for exorbitant prices.

3 days ago

Photo: A Pierce County man was sentenced last week to seven years in prison for drug trafficking an...

Julia Dallas

Healthcare company pays Washington more than $1M for overbilling

A healthcare company was ordered to pay the state of Washington more than $1 million, according to a news release from the AG's Office.

4 days ago

Photo: A Redfin "For Sale" sign stands in front of a Seattle house....

Bill Kaczaraba

Challenging real estate market claims more victims

Redfin announced a new layoffs Thursday, according to GeekWire. The Seattle-based real estate company said 46 managers will be let go.

7 days ago

Photo: Junk fees will become more transparent by mid-year....

Bill Kaczaraba

Consumer Man: ‘Junk fees’ transparency to take effect mid-year

The Federal Trade Commission has finalized a new rule requiring transparent pricing for hotel rooms, vacation rentals, and live events.

7 days ago

Photo: Macy's is planning on closing more stores in 2025....

Bill Kaczaraba

Macy’s will close more Washington stores amid financial struggles

Macy's is set to close three stores in Washington as part of its ongoing efforts to refocus on its most successful properties

7 days ago

What PSE’s newly increased rates mean for your budget