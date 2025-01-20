Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

‘Like winning the Super Bowl:’ KIRO Newsradio host gets firsthand look at Trump inauguration

Jan 20, 2025, 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:10 pm

Photo: Attendees watch at an Inauguration parade as a screen shows President-elect Donald Trump tak...

Attendees watch at an Inauguration parade as a screen shows President-elect Donald Trump taking the oath of office in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Photo: Matt Rourke, AP)

(Photo: Matt Rourke, AP)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the U.S. on Monday and KIRO Newsradio host John Curley was there to witness his inauguration.

John, host of “The John Curley Show,” on KIRO Newsradio flew to Washington D.C. to attend the historic event. He joined “The Gee and Ursula” show live on Monday to provide an update.

“It was important for me to be here because, one, I have the financial ability to fly myself and Nicole Thompson, here, it is a historic moment, not since Grover Cleveland has somebody come back again, and Donald Trump, whether you like him or not, you really have to admire the tenacity of this guy coming back,” John shared.

He added he couldn’t find any Democrats but saw one lady dressed as the Statue of Liberty, but said she didn’t want to talk to him.

However, everyone else, John said was there to celebrate.

“It’s like the old college football games your team wins, just storm the field and tear down the goalpost,” he shared. “I mean, that’s kind of the feeling that you have without tearing any goalpost down. So, everybody here feels as if they’re sort of resetting, taking the country back, giving Trump a better chance this time around.”

Teen drove for hours to attend Trump inauguration

John said he spoke to many young people, with one 18-year-old driving for around 20 hours straight and running off 30 minutes of sleep to attend the inauguration.

He also compared the event to the Super Bowl.

“I’m sitting there watching it on the big screen, and to me, watching Trump give that speech and seeing the Biden folks sitting there, that looked like winning the Super Bowl,” he said. “And then, ‘OK folks, before we get started, in the locker room, we’re gonna invite the coach in the winning the losing team in there.’ And then you just stand there, and, the coach on the losing team is standing there while you are just pronouncing everything you’re going to do right for this time, or everything you did, everything terrible the other team did.”

KIRO Newsradio’s Angela Poe Russell asked if the people who traveled to the event were satisfied with the new accommodations after the event was moved from outdoors to indoors.

“No,” John said.

“I talked to this one guy from Chicago who said to me, ‘We’ll sit for a football game that’s 10 degrees below zero. There’s 63,000 of us there. If you don’t like the cold, then don’t go to the game,'” he shared. “People I’ve spoken to, even a number of elected officials, that said they did not believe the weather was the concern. I think they truly believed they could not secure the safety of the citizens and for the elected officials that would all be there in one place.”

Tens of thousands left outside in cold

John told “The Jake and Spike Show” he didn’t think the event was well organized.

“We went to the rally after waiting 10 hours in line to finally get in there with the 20,000 people. And they think they left anywhere between 15 and 20,000 people out in the cold,” he said.

John also said he thought the worst part of Trump’s speech was when he brought up TikTok.

“What he said, ‘So I’m going to help TikTok, I like TikTok, how many people here like TikTok?’ I think like, four people raised their hands,” he recalled.

According to The Associated Press, Trump is planning to crack down on the U.S. southern border. The media outlet reported an app called CBP One, which has allowed nearly 1 million people to legally enter the U.S. with eligibility to work, has already stopped working.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X and email her here.

Listen to “The Gee and Ursula Show weekday mornings from 9 a.m.- noon on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Listen to “Jake and Spike” weekdays from noon-3 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here. 

Gee and Ursula Show

MyNorthwest Politics

Photo: Attendees watch at an Inauguration parade as a screen shows President-elect Donald Trump tak...

Julia Dallas

‘Like winning the Super Bowl:’ KIRO Newsradio host gets firsthand look at Trump inauguration

John, host of "The John Curley Show," on KIRO Newsradio flew to Washington D.C. to attend the Trump inauguration.

49 minutes ago

Image: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive during the 60th Presidential Ina...

Associated Press

Just minutes before leaving office, Biden pardons his siblings, their spouses

Biden pardons family members: The ex-president said his family had been "subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats ..."

6 hours ago

Image: President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump are greeted by President Joe Biden and first ...

Steve Coogan

‘Trump will deliver a strong message:’ KIRO, KTTH hosts offer Inauguration Day thoughts

It is Inauguration Day and Donald Trump who won another White House term in November, will be sworn in Monday as the 47th U.S. president.

7 hours ago

trump executive orders...

Colleen Long, Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

Trump is set to sign a slew of executive orders on Day 1. What are his priorities?

Trump has been promising a flurry of executive action on Day 1, and there are executive orders already prepared for his signature.

7 hours ago

Image: President Donald Trump speaks during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of th...

Associated Press

Trump returns to power, promises a ‘golden age of America’

Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments and criminal indictments to win another term, will be sworn in as the 47th president on Monday.

9 hours ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, adjusts h...

Associated Press

Biden pardons Fauci, Milley, others in effort to guard against potential Trump retribution

Biden pardons Fauci: The president pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and House members who probed the Jan. 6 attack.

9 hours ago

‘Like winning the Super Bowl:’ KIRO Newsradio host gets firsthand look at Trump inauguration