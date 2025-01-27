Mark Solomon, a career crime prevention coordinator with the Seattle Police Department (SPD), was appointed to take the vacant District 2 seat in the Seattle City Council Monday.

He replaces Tammy Morales to serve a large area of South Seattle until the November election decides a new permanent council member.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to this Council for their trust,” Seattle City Council member Mark Solomon said in a news release issued Monday. “I’m really all about serving this community, getting things done, and working with the Council to make life better for the City of Seattle and the residents of District 2.”

Morales resigned in January citing ethical disagreements with the rest of the council.

Solomon already has said he doesn’t plan to run in the November election to keep the seat on the council.

“I want to get in, do the work and not be distracted by trying to campaign at the same time,” Solomon said Monday.

It took five rounds of voting to get a majority of council members to sign off on the same person. When it was all said and done, five of the eight chose to appoint Solomon.

“I want to congratulate and welcome Councilmember Mark Soloman to the City Council,” Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson said in the release. “We came to this difficult and important decision based on our interviews with the candidates and District 2 community members. We’ve now completed the process and we’re ready to get to work.”

BREAKING: Mark Solomon, a career crime prevention coordinator with SPD, just got appointed to District 2. He replaces Tammy Morales to serve a large area of South Seattle – until the November election decides a new perm councilmember. https://t.co/OaRZTG90VJ — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) January 27, 2025

Tammy Morales’ departure from the Seattle City Council

Morales announced early last month she was resigning from the Seattle City Council, effective Jan. 6, despite her term in office not ending until 2027. Her departure, as noted in a news release, came with plenty of allegations that the current city council is not operating in good faith with the rest of the city.

“I am worried about the future of this institution, and my place in it,” Morales said in her statement. “For the last 11 months, this council has eroded our checks and balances as a Legislative department and undermined my work as a policymaker.”

‘Absolutely lame:’ KIRO hosts discuss, debate the resignation of Tammy Morales

In her departing address, Morales cited the council interfered with staff providing objective policy analysis, stifled First Amendment rights during public comment through arrests and intimidated commenters by having an established police presence when any controversial legislation was considered. She claimed the council “suppressed the will of voters” through alternative ballot initiatives, and that the newly voted-in council had an overall lack of foundational, institutional knowledge.

Morales’ criticisms of the current city council continued, stating they attempted to defund a critical program for people of color, while also passing 11 separate bills that “increased the punitive nature of our criminal legal system.”

She has also been vocally against the council’s pitches for budget reduction, which has affected social services primarily, while the council simultaneously increases funding for jails, police departments and sweeps.

Morales was re-elected to the Seattle City Council, representing District 2, in 2023, defeating challenger Tanya Woo by just 403 votes. She had been a member of the council since 2019 after running and losing to future Mayor Bruce Harrell in 2015.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall and Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

Sam Campbell is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Sam’s stories here. Follow Sam on X, or email him here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/HeySamCampbell