Snow, power outages greet Western Washington

Seattleites and Washingtonians woke up Thursday morning to a white blanket once more.

East Seattle, Capitol Hill, Downtown Seattle and other neighborhoods were greeted with new batches of overnight snow, with some falling between 3 and 4 a.m. Areas near Matthews Beach received a dumping of snow around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The Lake City area of Seattle received one to two inches overnight.

The winter conditions also caused power outages for many. Around 11 a.m., Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported nearly 7,000 people had lost power across 93 outages; however, that number dropped to 1,208 Thursday evening.

The Lake Forest Park area had an outage that affected 3,900 customers, Seattle City Light confirmed with KIRO 7. Additionally, Snohomish County had a power outage affecting 3,285 residents, while Cowlitz County had one affecting 2,057 people.

“Additional snow showers are expected through Thursday morning across portions of Western Washington,” the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle reported on X. “Locally moderate to heavy snow is possible tonight, primarily between Olympia to Arlington. Make sure to monitor forecasts and give yourself extra time if traveling.”

Like Wednesday, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) canceled in-person instruction across all of its campuses due to snow and hazardous road conditions. Remote learning will start at the same time as a typical school day.

Many areas, both north and west of Seattle, had snow overnight or early Thursday morning. Everett, for example, received three inches of snow. Lake Stevens received nearly two inches.

Downtown Everett is feeling it pic.twitter.com/S2XMOPaT5U — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) February 6, 2025

It’s coming down in Lake Stevens! About 1.8” over the last 6 hours, about another 1” expected through the day pic.twitter.com/vbDC1IUE8m — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) February 6, 2025

McCollum park is untrodden – except for the parking lot where I just saw a pickup truck driver blowing off some steam with donuts pic.twitter.com/0XIZh6t45J — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) February 6, 2025

