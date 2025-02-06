Close
PACIFIC NORTHWEST WEATHER NEWS & FORECASTS

Snow, power outages greet Western Washington

Feb 6, 2025, 5:24 AM | Updated: 5:17 pm

Snow in Edmonds...

Snow fell overnight and early morning in Edmonds leaving driving treacherous. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattleites and Washingtonians woke up Thursday morning to a white blanket once more.

East Seattle, Capitol Hill, Downtown Seattle and other neighborhoods were greeted with new batches of overnight snow, with some falling between 3 and 4 a.m. Areas near Matthews Beach received a dumping of snow around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Latest weather: Hit the pause button on snow, but cold continues through the weekend and beyond

The Lake City area of Seattle received one to two inches overnight.

The winter conditions also caused power outages for many. Around 11 a.m., Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported nearly 7,000 people had lost power across 93 outages; however, that number dropped to 1,208 Thursday evening.

The Lake Forest Park area had an outage that affected 3,900 customers, Seattle City Light confirmed with KIRO 7. Additionally, Snohomish County had a power outage affecting 3,285 residents, while Cowlitz County had one affecting 2,057 people.

“Additional snow showers are expected through Thursday morning across portions of Western Washington,” the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle reported on X. “Locally moderate to heavy snow is possible tonight, primarily between Olympia to Arlington. Make sure to monitor forecasts and give yourself extra time if traveling.”

Like Wednesday, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) canceled in-person instruction across all of its campuses due to snow and hazardous road conditions. Remote learning will start at the same time as a typical school day.

Traffic on MyNW: Bellevue considering getting rid of free street parking

Many areas, both north and west of Seattle, had snow overnight or early Thursday morning. Everett, for example, received three inches of snow. Lake Stevens received nearly two inches.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

